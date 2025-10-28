Tuesday’s F1 news includes George Russell confirming a clause in his new Mercedes contract as Oscar Piastri holds McLaren experiments.

With Helmut Marko responding to the Mexican Grand Prix clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and a Yuki Tsunoda lifeline slamming shut, here’s today’s roundup…

George Russell confirms ‘specific’ clause in new Mercedes contract

George Russell has revealed that his new Mercedes contract contains a clause that will guarantee his future with the team if he performs during the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes ended the long-running saga surrounding Russell’s F1 future earlier this month by confirming that the British driver, as well as rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, will remain in place for next season.

The team opted against specifying the exact length of Russell’s new deal.

Oscar Piastri lifts lid on McLaren experiments at Mexican Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has revealed he and McLaren “certainly tried a lot of different things” in a bid to emerge from his late-season slump at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Piastri had another challenging weekend in Mexico en route to fifth, losing the lead of world championship to McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

The Australian’s struggles are believed to be related to a limitation in his driving style in low-grip conditions.

Helmut Marko responds to latest Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton clash

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko says there is always “something wrong” whenever Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton meet on track in F1.

It came after the latest flashpoint between the 2021 title rivals at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend.

Hamilton was hit with a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while battling Verstappen.

Aston Martin door closes on Yuki Tsunoda

Aston Martin has confirmed that junior star Jak Crawford will act as the team’s third driver for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after Yuki Tsunoda, the current Red Bull Racing driver, had been linked with a role with Aston Martin.

Crawford’s new role comes after he made his first appearance on an official F1 race weekend in Mexico, where he deputised for Lance Stroll in FP1.

Double Carlos Sainz penalty triggered by Liam Lawson collision damage

Carlos Sainz’s two penalties for speeding in the pit lane were a result of damage to his wheel-rim sensors in his first-lap collision with Liam Lawson, it has emerged.

Sainz was hit with an initial five-second penalty for pit-lane speeding during his first pit stop in Mexico.

He was handed a drive-through penalty for the same offence during his second stop.

