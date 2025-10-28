Fernando Alonso sends live team radio request to Mexican GP stewards

Disgruntled over what he deemed corner-cutting ahead, Fernando Alonso sarcastically asked the Mexican Grand Prix stewards if he could join in.

Having expressed his hope that an initial radio exchange would be “broadcast”, as Alonso deemed himself in a “very unfair” position, the Aston Martin driver later asked the stewards, tongue in cheek, whether he could also cut the opening corners to overtake “like they do”.

Fernando Alonso submits FIA stewards request

It was an eventful start to the Mexican Grand Prix, with Alonso clipping the Haas of Esteban Ocon ahead – and escaping any damage – just the start of it.

In front of Alonso, various cars were off the track at the opening chicane. Closest to him of that group were Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson, who banged wheels and left the circuit. That necessitated a front wing change for Lawson, who later retired his Racing Bulls car due to the damage.

Sainz returned to the track several places ahead of Alonso, who was not happy.

“So I had a good start, in front of Sainz and some other people, they miss Turn 2, and they are three cars in front,” he highlighted over Aston Martin team radio.

“I mean, it’s very unfair that I’m in this position, after making the corners, so let’s do something. I think it’s three or four cars.”

Told that Aston Martin had seen it, so were “feeding it back and talking”, Alonso responded: “Yeah, but we know that they don’t understand the consequences.”

Informed that Lawson, now behind again, had pitted with the damage, Alonso was urged to get in the rhythm now. In response, he continued his verbal offensive.

“If we don’t recover the places, it’s that they don’t understand a thing about racing, and this is simply not possible. That’s simply not possible.”

Assured that the FIA had noted the corner cutting, Alonso at that point issued a direct message to the FIA stewards.

“I know you’re doing everything you can. It’s because they broadcast it, all the radios that we do, privately, hopefully they broadcast this, and they see it, that Turn 1 and 2.”

He added: “I can even see the replay now on the big screen.”

Ultimately, no further action required was the verdict reached by the stewards.

Alonso was not going to let it lie, as he closed back in on the rear of Sainz’s Williams.

“Question for the race direction, can I cut the Turn 2 and 3, and pass like they do?” Alonso sarcastically queried. “Or, I stay on track better?”

Sainz’s race would soon unravel, as an apparent technical gremlin led to him twice speeding in the pit lane. The first offence meant a five-second time penalty, and the second a drive-through penalty.

“It’s Plan A for us right now, with Sainz out the way,” Alonso was told at the end of Lap 19.

Alonso had a different plan in mind.

“Plan B. I’m slower than Lance [Stroll]. I have no tyres. So, I don’t want to lose another five seconds now. So, Plan B.”

Alonso got his wish, and slowed to allow his Aston Martin teammate through into Turn 1, complete with an elongated “thunder” as Stroll came by.

Alonso later retired from the race with a suspected brake issue.

