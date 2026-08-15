Rachel Brookes’ next venture has been announced, with the former Sky F1 presenter joining Motorsport to Business roster of motorsports speakers.

Brookes announced ahead of this year’s Austrian Grand Prix that she had left Sky Sports with immediate effect after more than a decade with the broadcaster.

Rachel Brookes joins Motorsport to Business as a motorsport speaker

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A Sky Sports spokesman told PlanetF1.com: “Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage.

“Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours.”

Brookes did not respond to PlanetF1.com’s request for comment on the nature of her Sky F1 departure.

At the time, the presenter wrote on social media that she would remain “involved” in Formula 1 as “F1 still has my heart.”

However, all she would say about her future is that she would be “moving on to exciting new ventures.

While that first venture was hosting Aston Martin’s The Lawn event at the British Grand Prix, it has now been announced that she will join Motorsport to Business’ roster of speakers.

“We’re delighted to announce that Motorsport to Business is now working with former Sky Sports F1 broadcaster and author Rachel Brookes – as she joins our Motorsport Speakers roster,” read the announcement on Instagram.

“Rachel has spent years at the heart of Formula One, bringing the stories, personalities and pressures of the sport to audiences around the world.

“Drawing on that incredible experience, Rachel is also the author of F1 Racing: Drive: The Secrets to Formula One Success – exploring what it really takes to succeed at the very highest level of motorsport.

“We’re really excited to be working with Rachel and introducing her to our clients for keynote speaking, fireside conversations, conferences and corporate events.

“Her experiences within Formula One give her a fascinating perspective on performance, resilience, communication, teamwork and succeeding under pressure – and, crucially, how lessons from the F1 paddock can be applied in the world of business.”

More on Rachel Brookes from PlanetF1.com

Sky F1 presenter lifts lid on ‘horrific’ abuse after 2025 Max Verstappen interview

‘Completely overwhelmed’ – Rachel Brookes breaks silence on sudden Sky F1 exit

Motorsport to Business has 1996 world champion Damon Hill, former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins, ex-Top Gear Stig Perry McCarthy and former F1 driver Mark Blundell on its books.

There had been speculation that Brookes could swap the F1 mic for one in the E1 Series having attended the Monaco event of the electric powerboat racing championship in July.

She denied that, posting on social media: “Fabulous few days away seeing what E1 Series is all about.

“Not a new job but a lovely opportunity to see another motorsport up close. Loved every second of it.”

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