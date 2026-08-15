Johnny Herbert has claimed that even Adrian Newey “was always” going to enter a “downward spiral” to his “demise”, theorising that process may have started.

Even though Aston Martin is behind its F1 2026 expectations, it is a bold claim for Herbert considering the apparent improvement made by Aston Martin with its B-spec AMR26 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Adrian Newey ‘downward spiral’ inevitable, claims Herbert

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Aston Martin and Honda started off very much on the wrong foot when it came to F1 2026 performance.

With Newey opting to focus on a major upgrade package for the AMR26, rather than a string of smaller revisions, the team dropped to the back of the grid over the course of the first half of the season.

Hungary produced shoots of recovery, however, as the B-spec AMR26 arrived. Aston Martin made Q2 courtesy of Fernando Alonso, while Lance Stroll finished the Grand Prix in 13th with Alonso 14th.

The ultimate goal for Aston Martin and Honda is to win titles but, despite the big F1 2026 setback, Herbert is surely writing Newey off too soon.

Newey is regarded as one of the greatest F1 designers of all time. He has contributed to a total of 26 world championship wins.

Herbert, the three-time F1 race winner, is quoted as having told Vision4Sport: “You look at what they’ve put together, Aston Martin, with Adrian Newey, the new factory and all that, and having Fernando on board at the same time, and it’s difficult to understand how it has gone so wrong.

“For whatever reason, Adrian hasn’t been able to put together a crew that is able to put together a good car, or even one that is half competitive for what they are trying to achieve.

“Interestingly, is this the demise of Adrian Newey? The first sign of him [being] on a downward spiral? It happens in sport even to the very best. It was always going to happen. If not quite yet, then there will be a point when it happens.”

More on Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

Honda engine ‘secret’ emerges ahead of B-Spec Dutch GP debut

Newey issues telling Aston Martin and Honda relationship update

Aston Martin will look to take the next step in its recovery when Honda introduces its new spec engine at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Japanese power unit manufacturer has confirmed that internal targets were met by its upgraded creation, which ran in the AMR26 at the Hungaroring in the days following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Newey told PlanetF1.com and others that he is “very happy with the progress we’re making from a relationship point of view” with Honda.

In an encouraging Dutch GP tease, he concluded that “normally, if relationships improve, then performance also improves.”

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