Red Bull have pulled the covers off a special white livery for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix in a tribute to F1 engine partners Honda.

The F1 2025 season marks the final season of Red Bull’s highly successful partnership with Honda, which has powered Max Verstappen to four consecutive Drivers’ World Championships since 2021 and the team to successive Constructors’ titles in 2022/23.

Honda will join forces with the Aston Martin team from next season, with Red Bull’s newly established Powertrains division linking up with US giants Ford.

PlanetF1.com exclusively revealed last week that Red Bull were planning to bring back their special white-and-red Honda tribute livery, which first appeared at the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

And the team have officially pulled the covers off their Suzuka look ahead of Red Bull’s final Japanese Grand Prix with Honda power this weekend.

With F1 2025 marking the 60th anniversary of Honda’s first victory in Formula 1, achieved by the American driver Richie Ginther at the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix, the Red Bull livery is a nod to the RA272 of that season.

The special RB21 livery recreates the RA272’s Japanese flag motif with a ‘H’ logo featured on the nose of the car and a simple Honda logo positioned at the rear of the engine cover.

Max Verstappen and new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda will wear special white overalls to match the car’s livery, with Verstappen revealing a one-off helmet design for the Japanese Grand Prix last week.

The cars of Red Bull and sister outfit Racing Bulls will all sport a special logo commemorating 60 years since Honda’s first F1 triumph.

Christian Horner, team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing, said: “Our relationship with Honda deserves celebration, it has been one of continued success and brought the team one of the most triumphant and dominant periods in our history.

“Max has won four World titles with a Honda Power Unit and the team have lifted two Constructors’ titles, in addition, Honda’s reliability enabled to complete the most successful season in the sport’s history in 2023.

“This livery is a tribute to Honda’s success in the sport and the final year of, what has been a thoroughly enjoyable partnership.

“I am looking forward to seeing it out on track.”

Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, added: “It is quite moving to see the RA272 tribute livery on the latest Red Bull Racing machine, in the final year of Honda and Red Bull’s partnership.

“Our successful path will continue to shine in the history of F1.”

Tsunoda, of Sagamihara, Kanagawa, will make his Red Bull debut at his home race having been signed as Liam Lawson’s replacement after just two rounds of the F1 2025 season.

The 24-year-old, who has been supported by Honda throughout his racing career before making his F1 debut with Racing Bulls (then AlphaTauri) at the start of 2021, recently revealed that he is aiming for a podium finish in his first appearance for Red Bull at Suzuka.

