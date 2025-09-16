New Renault Group CEO Francois Provost has reaffirmed that the brand will be in Formula 1 “for a long time”, as he visited the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

It was Provost’s first visit to a race weekend since taking on the role from Luca de Meo, with Renault still holding a presence in Formula 1 through its Alpine brand.

Renault Group CEO: ‘We’re staying in Formula 1 for a long time’

With the abandonment of Renault’s 2026 power unit project, costs have been saved by the team taking on customer Mercedes power units next season, when Formula 1’s regulation changes come into effect.

Rumours had persisted in recent years about Renault’s involvement in Formula 1, but the brand has continually denied that the team is up for sale.

Attending the Italian Grand Prix last time out, Provost has sought to clarify the brand’s status in Formula 1, despite its switch to customer team status next season.

“My visit aims mainly to reaffirm we’re staying in Formula 1,” Provost said to French broadcaster Canal+.

“We’re staying in Formula 1 for a long time.”

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore was seen walking through the paddock with Provost through the weekend, with the team having also hired former FIA sporting director Steve Nielsen to be the team’s managing director, reporting into Briatore on a day-to-day basis.

While the future of Franco Colapinto is not secured at Alpine beyond the end of the season, one cockpit is secured for the long term after Pierre Gasly agreed a contract extension that sees him remain an Alpine driver until the end of 2028 – which Provost praised for the French driver’s “commitment” to the team.

“That’s also a very positive sign,” Provost said when discussing Gasly’s new contract.

“We are entering a new era, which will be a performance era but above all a stability era. Pierre’s commitment demonstrates this well.

“Steve [Nielsen’s] appointment as managing director is a good example, too. So, you see, we’ve made many steps forward.”

Briatore also spoke positively of the impact of Gasly’s new deal, emphasising the impact he has had on the team since his arrival from AlphaTauri.

“I am delighted to confirm Pierre Gasly is extending his contract until the end of 2028,” Briatore wrote on social media.

“Since I joined, I can see he’s an immense asset to the team and I have been impressed with his attitude, dedication, and talent.

“We’re working incredibly hard to be in the best position for 2026, and with Pierre committing to the team long-term puts us in an even better place.”

