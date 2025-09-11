The Silverstone circuit has issued a new update explaining when fans will be able to get their hands on tickets for the 2026 British Grand Prix.

With official camping and glamping site tickets already on sale, September 11 marks the start of priority ticket sales for full circuit members of the Silverstone Racing Club. With a general sale to kick into action from September 19, Silverstone has confirmed that the much-debated dynamic pricing strategy will be back.

2026 British GP tickets subject to dynamic pricing

The British Grand Prix is never a stop on the Formula 1 calendar to miss, with the Silverstone atmosphere one of the most unique experienced anywhere across the world championship.

There is a particularly strong sense of intrigue looking ahead to the 2026 British Grand Prix, since sweeping regulation changes come into effect for that season. With smaller, lighter cars, and revamped engines relying far more heavily on electrical power, Formula 1 in 2026 is the great unknown, and it is sure to be an unpredictable season.

Silverstone has confirmed that once again, tickets for the 2026 British GP will be subject to price increases in some cases, when certain capacity levels within each ticket type are reached. This is known as dynamic pricing.

It has been stated that 35 per cent of tickets will be available at a fixed price, while Silverstone stresses that 57 per cent of fans actually paid lower than the average price for their ticket during last year’s sales.

The live prices for tickets will be clearly displayed on the Silverstone website.

Dynamic pricing has become a widely used practice, and is designed to reward fans who book their tickets for an event early. Of course, the idea of fans paying different prices for the same level of ticket, is a polarising system.

Silverstone has confirmed that general admission tickets have been held at the 2025 prices, starting from £70, and weekend general admission from £269.

Silverstone has also introduced reserved grandstand seating for the 2026 British Grand Prix, giving fans the specific seat number they choose for the duration of their ticket.

The stages and dates of the ticket sales are as follows:

• 5 September – Silverstone official camping and glamping sites go on sale.

• 11 September – Silverstone Racing Club (Full Circuit Members) priority sale.

• 12 September – Silverstone Racing Club GRID (second tier membership) priority sale.

• 15 September – Landostand launch

• 16 September – Official AMEX presale

• 18 September – Silverstone official camping and glamping customers

• 19 September – All remaining tickets released for general sale.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the 2026 British Grand Prix will host the CarFest family festival event, founded by radio icon and presenter Chris Evans.

Silverstone’s 2026 partner charities will align with those backed by CarFest, while fans will be given the option to donate when they purchase a ticket. CarFest will also benefit via proceeds from Silverstone’s wider fundraising activities.

BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Epilepsy are among the charities which will benefit, while Silverstone will also extend the support to local charities.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring CarFest to Silverstone in 2026!” Chris Evans stated.

“This announcement is the perfect start to our partnership, and with Silverstone’s year round commitment to supporting CarFest charities, along with the passion of their amazing fans, we’re confident we’ll raise incredible amounts for children’s charities.”

The 2026 British Grand Prix will take place from July 3-5.

