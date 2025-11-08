36 points off the pace, Helmut Marko says Red Bull believes in Max Verstappen’s F1 2025 title quest, after all, the team has had to wait until the final race to wrap up a title three times in the past.

Having looked to be out of the fight after the Dutch Grand Prix where he dropped 104 points behind then-championship leader Oscar Piastri, Verstappen is only 36 down on new leader Lando Norris with 116 points still in play. “Nuances”, and “nerves” of steel, will decide the outcome, says Marko.

Can Max Verstappen beat McLaren to the World title?

What once seemed to be the impossible dream is now possible.

Red Bull has gone on a charge since Monza where the team introduced a new floor that unlocked the pace of the RB21 by creating a better-balanced car.

Since then, Verstappen has brought in 116 of 133 points.

Outscoring both McLaren drivers four races on the trot before Norris stopped the slide in Mexico, Verstappen has slashed his deficit from 104 points to just 36 with four races, two of which are Sprints, remaining.

It has Marko believing Red Bull could once again pull off the victory at the final race of the championship.

The team did so in 2010 and 2012 with Sebastian Vettel, the German coming from behind in a four-driver race to win his first of four titles in 2010, while in 2021 Verstappen went into the season finale tied with Lewis Hamilton on points. He won his maiden title on the very last lap of the championship.

Marko reckons Red Bull could do it again.

“We believe in it,” Marko declared to sport.de. “We have the will and a small chance.

“In 2010 we did it in the last race, in 2012 too, and in 2021 Verstappen became world champion on the last lap.”

Going on to say that Verstappen had “already achieved some special performances”, the motorsport advisor says if he “manages to catch up, it would be particularly sensational.”

However, it’s easier said than done.

Red Bull not only has to provide Verstappen with a car capable of taking on the McLarens in all conditions, but Verstappen, his engineer and his mechanics have to do their parts.

In a race that could be decided by a split second in the pits or in a strategy, it is the small things that will count.

“Now it’s important to have strong nerves and not make any mistakes. Nuances will decide,” Marko said.

As for Verstappen, he believes there’s just one factor that will make it clear whether or not he’s in the race – speed.

“First of all, we also need to be faster than them to the end of the season to close the gap down,” he said.

“So we’ll see. I mean, we had some good rounds where the gap came down. But now, to the end with four races, it’s still a pretty big gap. I need to score a lot more points every single weekend, which is not that straightforward.”

