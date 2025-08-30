Toto Wolff backs Christian Horner F1 return proposal as ‘mafia reunite’

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was presented with a rumour that Flavio Briatore, Christian Horner and Bernie Ecclestone could join forces at Alpine.

It was a wild suggestion which he absolutely can get behind. In Wolff’s opinion, Formula 1 needs such big personalities active in the sport, and if the “mafia reunited” in this way at Alpine, Wolff sees it creating a lot of “buzz” around the sport.

Christian Horner a part of F1 ‘mafia’ at Alpine? Count Toto Wolff in

In the days following the British Grand Prix, Red Bull shockingly announced that team boss Christian Horner had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, after 20-plus years with the team.

It is little surprise that the rumour mill has since bubbled away regarding Horner’s future. Even prior to his Red Bull exit, Horner had shut down rumours linking him with Alpine and Ferrari.

One wild theory to emerge recently was that Horner could team up with his friend – former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone – to buy into the Alpine team.

That rumour was put to Mercedes boss Wolff, who had more than his fair share of clashes with Horner when they shared the paddock.

Wolff likes the sound of Horner, Ecclestone and Briatore – Alpine’s executive advisor and de facto team boss – together under one roof with the French outfit.

Mercedes will supply Alpine with engines as of F1 2026, which would make for an interesting dynamic if Horner was a part of the team.

“Well, that would be an exciting story, I guess!” Wolff responded when presented with the rumour during the Dutch Grand Prix team principal press conference.

“And would create lots of buzz around Formula 1, and I think we need that.

“Formula 1 has always been about the best racing, with exciting drivers and great personalities and I feel that, when you look back at the grand era of team owners and team principals around Frank Williams and Ron Dennis, Flavio, Montimezolo, and a few others, that maybe we need to work on that.

“And if there was such an exciting project, these three guys coming together, all of the mafia reunited, that will give good content, I guess.”

More on Christian Horner from PlanetF1.com

👉 Why Cadillac F1 pulled the trigger too soon on snubbing Christian Horner

👉 Why has Christian Horner been sacked by Red Bull?

However, Briatore – who appeared in the same press conference – moved to shut down the idea of Horner joining Alpine for the time being.

“I’m not considering anything at this moment, and Christian is not in Formula 1 anymore.

“I hope he comes back soon, but for the moment he’s not in the picture at Alpine.”

Read next: Kimi Antonelli offered to F1 rival for 2025 season, claims team boss