Toto Wolff has revealed George Russell’s contract negotiations will be complete earlier than September with Briton set to stay at Mercedes.

Russell is in the final year of his Mercedes deal, prompting some to believe he could depart, but Wolff said a new deal should be agreed within the next few months.

Plenty of focus has been on the other Mercedes seat over the last 12 months but Russell has been slowly ticking down to his contract end having signed a deal in August 2023, keeping him at Brackley until the end of this season.

But with the constant rumours of an interest in Max Verstappen as well as young prodigy Kimi Antonelli the other seat, there were some suggestions that Russell may leave Mercedes when his contract expires this year.

However, both Mercedes and Russell have been calm on negotiations and Wolff was asked if Russell would have to wait until September before he found out.

“Definitely not that long,” Wolff told the media, including PlanetF1.com in Monaco, George and I are totally clear of how this is going to go and [there is] 100% alignment.

“There is no such thing as dragging this on, because that’s not what we do.”

In April, Russell also suggested he was calm with the protracted negotiations, saying “the future sorts itself out.”

“From my side, there’s literally no stress, no worries whatsoever,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“When it comes to contracts, everyone gets so excited about it, and the fact is, drivers have had contracts, and if they don’t perform, they’ll get booted out.

“For drivers, performance is our currency. That’s what we’ve got. And if you perform, everything’s good. So, I’m just excited to go racing this weekend, focus on performance, and the future sorts itself out.”

The latest rumours suggest Russell will sign a deal until 2028 and even though he did not confirm the validity of that, he said that end dates are just a number,

“Rumours are never that truthful, are they?” he asked. “When you said rumours, I didn’t really listen so much.

“A few of them are reasonably close, I guess.

“Everyone’s got exit clauses, they’ve all got performance clauses.

“A driver that’s on a three-year contract, it doesn’t really mean anything if they’ve got an exit clause, or the team has an exit clause if the driver doesn’t perform. It doesn’t really mean a lot.

“If you’ve got a contract with a team but the team wants you gone, the team finds a way to get you gone.

“That’s how this sport works, and that’s how it should work because we’re 20 of the best in the world and it’s ruthless. There’s no time to mess around. All you can do is focus on driving fast.”

