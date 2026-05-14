Max Verstappen cleared a crucial hurdle in his Nürburgring 24 Hours debut, delivering an eye-catching Qualifying 1 performance to secure his place in the event.

The #3 Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 – operated by Winward Racing – ended Q1 in third place, its fastest time of a 8:18.539 set by Verstappen, a lap which stood as a challenging benchmark. The sister #80 Mercedes set the ultimate pace, while a frightening collision early in the session was placed under investigation.

Max Verstappen impresses in Nürburgring 24 Hours Qualifying 1

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All drivers entered for a car must complete a minimum of two timed laps across Qualifying 1, 2 or 3. This requirement applies on a per-driver basis. Therefore, if a driver is entered in two different cars, they must complete the minimum mileage in both entries.

Full Qualifying 1 results and classification are available here.

Every car must set a lap time within 120 per cent of the fastest time recorded in its respective class to be eligible for the race itself.

Verstappen was quickly out on track in the #3 Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo as the light went green for the two-hour session.

Verstappen’s first timed lap was a 9:11.649.

There were early issues for the #24 Porsche 911 GT3 R Lionspeed GP car, which had found the barrier with Ricardo Feller at the wheel, triggering the first Code 60 of the session.

Verstappen was navigating a second timed lap as an incident sent hearts into mouths.

Out on track, the stricken, smoking #900 Black Falcon Team Zimmermann Porsche was struck from behind, while the driver stood at the edge of the track, sending a wheel and debris flying.

To the relief of everyone, the driver was unharmed in what was a scary incident. The same was true for the driver at the wheel of the #146 Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing car which hit that stationary machine.

An investigation was launched due to the incident.

As the session moved past its halfway point, Verstappen uncorked a 8:18.539 for his fourth timed lap, sending the #3 Mercedes to the top of the timings, more than eight seconds clear.

Verstappen had ensured his qualification for the 24-hour race, as he handed the #3 car over to teammate Daniel Juncadella.

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Into the final half hour of the session, the #3 car, now with Jules Gounon at the wheel, continued to lead the way by 8.1 seconds from the #77 BMW M4 GT3 EVO.

But the times were soon to ramp up.

The sister Mercedes-AMG GT3 had upped the pace to a 8:14.957, courtesy of Fabian Schiller, who made his way back to the pits off the back of that lap.

The timing was ideal, with rain falling in sections of the Nordschleife.

The #3 Mercedes was down to third.

Wet lines were appearing as the cars carefully navigated this slippery Nordschleife challenge. There was hail down at Turn 1.

With five minutes remaining, Lucas Auer took to the treacherous track and promptly returned to the pit lane.

Track conditions meant that there would be no lap time improvement, confirming P1 for the #80 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The #3 Verstappen Racing Mercedes ended Q1 third, Verstappen setting the car’s fastest time of a 8:18.539.

Qualifying 2 will be an evening session, a deliberate move to prepare drivers for night-time conditions. Verstappen, although he’s already qualified for the 24-hour race, is expected to partake.

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