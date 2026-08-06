The McLaren resurgence in Hungary has sparked a debate over exactly how much of a role the MCL40 upgrade package played.

Mercedes’ Simone Resta suggested that more was behind the McLaren result. Andrea Stella said the upgrades alone sparked McLaren’s return to the F1 summit. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has weighed in, claiming a clear step forward for McLaren. Yet, he also pointed to McLaren’s recent impressive record at the Hungaroring.

Toto Wolff declares McLaren step, but…

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

McLaren’s revisions for its MCL40 in Budapest included a revised floor body design, rear wing endplate and rear corner winglets.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri went on to contend for the victory. After a Carlos Sainz collision and later a gearbox failure, Piastri was eliminated from the race, as Norris drove on to an impressive win.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella told PlanetF1.com and others post-race that “the improvement, from a competitiveness point of view, can be entirely ascribed to the upgrades that we took here.”

Mercedes deputy technical director Simone Resta was not so sure.

“The update package was certainly significant, and it must have contributed to their performance,” Resta said on the Nu Silver Arrows radio show.

“At the same time, if you look at the gap between their two cars, there was clearly more to it than the upgrade alone.

“Throughout the year we’ve seen McLaren perform very strongly, with the balance of performance between their two drivers varying from race to race.

“We’ve also seen strong performances from Lando several times this season.

“Budapest may simply have been one of those weekends where he found himself in a particularly good place with the car, the setup and tyre management. I think it was probably a combination of both factors.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has had his say. Similarly to Resta, he acknowledged that McLaren found performance with its upgrades.

But Wolff was also keen to stress the Hungaroring as a potential caveat.

McLaren has now won the last three Hungarian GPs.

“When you ask the artificial intelligence who would be the favourites in Budapest, the artificial intelligence is going to say McLaren, because they were the dominant team here in the last few years,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and others.

“So definitely one of the good tracks for them, and not very good for us.

“So we need to be careful not to swing from everyone is suddenly competitive, to a team is suddenly not competitive.

“I think they’ve definitely done a step. They are in the fight. We haven’t brought an upgrade for some time, and you can see that this is going to be a development fight also going forward.”

More on McLaren from PlanetF1.com

McLaren creates new in-house team after Mercedes knowledge gap

McLaren in the dark on Ferrari Madring run as ‘advantage’ scrutinised

McLaren sits third in the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings, 159 points behind the P1 Mercedes team looking to take its crown.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Briatore reveals staggering $3.5bn Alpine F1 valuation as Otro Capital receives bid