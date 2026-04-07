Toto Wolff has said both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be allowed “off the leash” in combat, as long as contact is avoided between the Mercedes duo.

Antonelli has taken his first two career victories in Formula 1 in back-to-back races, and with Mercedes having started the season on dominant form, the young Italian has become the first teenager ever to lead the Drivers’ standings.

Toto Wolff explains one Russell and Antonelli rule

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The season remains in an early stage and, with two races cancelled in April, the Miami Grand Prix will see the season resume as Mercedes look to build on the potential with which it has started the season.

As the senior driver at the team, Russell had been largely touted to be the pre-season title favourite but, through Antonelli’s victories in Shanghai and Suzuka, finds himself slightly behind at this stage of the campaign.

Antonelli had been expected to continue learning his craft in Formula 1 in only his second season in the category, having been chosen to partner Russell after Lewis Hamilton’s departure for Ferrari.

With both drivers having started in evenly-matched fashion, Mercedes team principal and CEO Wolff was asked if a time would come this year where he would back one driver over another on track.

As has been the case in the past at Mercedes, though, the only rule appears to be to not make contact with one another.

“You know, with three races in the car, it’s good, so we need to continue to do our job, and give them a tool that they can continue to win or fight for the positions,” Wolff said.

“And then, towards the end of the season, going to see how the points fall and whether anything needs to be done. But, at that stage, absolutely off the leash, both of them, as long there is obviously margin between the cars. We are fine.”

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Antonelli has earned two Grand Prix wins out of three in 2026 which, despite the anticipation with which he entered Formula 1 last season, Wolff did not expect the rise he has had of late to be closely challenging a more experienced multiple race winner in Mercedes’ ranks.

The team boss did acknowledge that fortune played its part in Japan, as the timing of a mid-race Safety Car allowed the Italian to pit and retain the lead – much to the frustration of Russell, who was chasing Oscar Piastri for the lead – but after the restart, Antonelli would grow his lead to 13.7 seconds come the chequered flag.

“I think when we decided to give him the seat one and a half years ago, we hoped for this trajectory, that with the ups and downs you expect from a young driver, aged 18 in the first year, eventually, second year, success would materialise – and I think this is happening,” Wolff reasoned.

“Now, could we have predicted two wins out of three races at the beginning for Kimi? No, but you know, he was quick when it mattered. The luck was on his side, and also, and I think all of that contributed for him to have this consecutive victory.”

Mercedes already holds a 45-point lead over Ferrari at the top of the Constructors’ standings, with Antonelli sitting nine points clear of Russell at the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

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