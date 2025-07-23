As we gear up for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, we have a few final F1 news topics to wrap up.

Major headlines include updates to Max Verstappen’s potential Mercedes move, as well as some potential changes to the F1 rulebook.

F1 news: Toto Wolff’s ‘absolute priority’ in F1 2026 line-up

Rumours have abounded that reigning champion Max Verstappen is in discussions with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff regarding a possible move to the team in 2026.

But today, Wolff has scuppered any ideas about pushing George Russell or Kimi Antonelli out of the picture; he’s claimed they’re Mercedes’ “absolute priority.”

Read more: Toto Wolff pinpoints ‘absolute priority’ in F1 after Max Verstappen rumours

F1 news: Lance Stroll’s stinging F1 2026 critique

Lance Stroll has offered a stinging critique of the all-new regulations set to be introduced into Formula 1 next season.

Sweeping new chassis and power unit regulations promise to shake up the established order next year in what is regarded as the largest rule change in world championship history.

Read more: All-new F1 2026 rules slammed as ‘not very racy’ after early sim experience

F1 news: Nelson Piquet Jr. backtracks ‘Verstappen to Mercedes’ claim

Nelson Piquet Jr, the brother in law of Max Verstappen, has seemingly backtracked on his claim that the Red Bull driver will be with Mercedes for the F1 2026 season.

And he has raised the theory that Red Bull sacked team principal Christian Horner in a bid to convince the reigning four-time World Champion to stay for next season.

Read more: Max Verstappen insider issues Mercedes update after ‘final contract details’ claim

F1 news: An Aston Martin inside look, from Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey has revealed that he is currently working on the fundamental elements of the Aston Martin AMR26 car for the F1 2026 season.

According to the design legend, his current focus is the suspension, the size of the fuel tank and the wheelbase – all parts that will not change over the course of next year.

Read more: Adrian Newey reveals first Aston Martin AMR26 design details in F1 2026 update

F1 news: Could a change to protests be on the horizon?

Formula 1 teams could face far steeper costs for key judicial challenges following the most recent meeting of the F1 Commission.

Held in London on Tuesday, a key topic of discussion was the costs associated with protests, appeals, and the right to review.

Read more: F1 investigating critical rule change to stamp out ‘dishonest allegations’