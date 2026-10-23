FP2 is upon us at the United States Grand Prix, and we will have you covered with live F1 updates throughout the session.

The Circuit of The Americas always provides a challenge for the teams and drivers to navigate, which will only be made harder by the hot weather in play in Texas.

F1 United States LIVE: FP2 updates from Austin

Start time: 16:00 local [22:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Circuit of The Americas

The warm temperatures expected will lead to challenges through this session, as qualifying and race simulations offer the first proper indicator of where drivers and teams may stack up through the course of the weekend.

We will have you covered throughout the session, so be sure to follow FP2 through our live blog below, or you can also follow the latest lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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