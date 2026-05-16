Access to the garage of Max Verstappen and Co. at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring has been very hard to come by.

But, PlanetF1.com’s reporter on the ground Thomas Maher headed in for a chat with Verstappen‘s teammate Jules Gounon after qualifying for the iconic 24-hour race.

Jules Gounon chat offers rare Max Verstappen team garage footage

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Verstappen is debuting at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2026, and played a crucial role in his team securing a second-row grid slot for the race.

After Lucas Auer brought safe progression from Top Qualifying 1, Verstappen ensured that the #3 Mercedes made the cut for Top Qualifying 3, clearing Verstappen Racing to fight for pole.

The car belonged to Daniel Juncadella for TQ3, as the Spaniard put the #3 Mercedes P4 on the grid.

After than impressive team effort, PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher gained rare access to the Verstappen Racing garage, where he caught up with the fourth member of the line-up, Jules Gounon.

In an extensive interview, Gounon reflected on the team’s qualifying performance, as “crazy” weather conditions continue to make an impact at the Nürburgring.

Gounon also discussed having the “greatest” driver of this generation, Verstappen, as a teammate, and much more.

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Work on the #3 Mercedes was carried out at pace in the backdrop of the interview, making for a unique insight into the 24 Hours of Nürburgring behind-the-scenes.

Make sure to watch the full video below.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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