It is almost time to go racing as Max Verstappen prepares to debut in the 2026 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

We now know which Verstappen Racing driver will start the 24-hour race, as Daniel Juncadella took to social media to confirm that he would do the honours.

Daniel Juncadella starts Max Verstappen Nürburgring 24 entry

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Verstappen, on debut, played a crucial role in his team securing a second-row grid slot for the iconic race.

After Lucas Auer brought safe progression from Top Qualifying 1, Verstappen ensured that the #3 Mercedes made the cut for Top Qualifying 3, clearing Verstappen Racing to fight for pole.

The car belonged to Daniel Juncadella for TQ3, as the Spaniard put the #3 Mercedes P4 on the grid.

Juncadella will look to pick up where he left off, having confirmed that he will navigate the first stint in the #3 Mercedes.

Via his Instagram story, Juncadella wrote: “Make sure you tune in at 15:00 [14:00 UK].

“I’ll be taking the start in our #3 machine.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

WATCH: Rare Max Verstappen garage footage as PlanetF1.com chats with Jules Gounon

‘Can happen to anyone’ – Big Max Verstappen hazard spotted ahead of Nürburgring 24

Red Bull Team ABT will begin from pole position for Saturday’s start to the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Luca Engstler set the P1 time in the #84 Lamborghini.

Marco Mapelli ensured a Team ABT and Lamborghini front-row lockout.

Juncadella will take the start in the #3 Mercedes with the #16 Audi R8 for company on the second row.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Continue reading – Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule 2026: Full timetable, qualifying and start time