Williams’ first world champion, Alan Jones, dies aged 80

Williams’ first Formula 1 world champion, Alan Jones, has died following a battle with illness, at the age of 80.

Jones amassed 12 race wins and 24 podium finishes in an F1 career that spanned 1975 to 1986 and was Australia’s second and most recent Formula 1 world champion.

Alan Jones, Williams’ first F1 world champion, dies aged 80

“We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan,” said his wife, Amanda, in a statement.

“He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.

“Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

“Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe.

“As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was part of Alan’s journey for the many years of friendship, love and support.

“He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him.”

Jones’ F1 debut came in 1975 with Hesketh, racing for Embassy Hill and then Surtees, before securing victory at the 1977 Austrian Grand Prix for Shadow.

He joined Williams the following season, helping the British team to emerge as a powerhouse of the sport at the end of the decade.

Following the 1981 season, Jones left F1 and returned to Australia, winning the Australian Sports Sedan and GT Championship by sweeping all nine rounds.

He then made an F1 cameo with Arrows in 1983 before a full-scale comeback in 1985 with Haas, in time for the Australian GP’s debut as a world championship event that year (having previously won it while a non-championship race in 1980).

At the end of the 1986 season, Jones retired from F1 for good, though he continued racing in sportscars and, eventually, the Australian Touring Car Championship.

In his later years, Jones was team director of the Australian F1 Grand Prix effort, competed in Grand Prix Masters in 2005, and took on an F1 commentary and pundit role on Australian television. He also worked as an FIA event steward for a time.

Jones, who celebrated his 80th birthday on Monday, is survived by Amanda and children Christian, Amber, Zara, Jack, Camilla and Emma.

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