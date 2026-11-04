Kimi Antonelli F1 records: Every record smashed by the 2026 World Champion

Kimi Antonelli has broken a litany of F1 records since his arrival in the sport, taking on many of the ‘youngest’ mantles once held by Max Verstappen while creating other records of his own.

He became only the fourth driver in history to win his maiden World Championship in his second season in Formula 1, but below is a selection of the outright records he has taken on in his time in Formula 1 so far.

Youngest F1 World Champion

20 years, 68 days

Starting with the biggest of the lot so far, Antonelli secured his first World Championship with four races to go in the 2026 season, beating Sebastian Vettel’s previous record by over three years.

If he’s achieved this so soon in his career, what might he go on to do in future, we wonder?

Youngest polesitter

19 years, 202 days

Starting from pole in Shanghai, Antonelli won his first race from P1 on the grid, having already done well enough to take first place the day before.

However, Verstappen still holds the distinction of being the youngest ever race winner from Barcelona in 2016. Antonelli is the youngest Sprint winner, though, after taking victory at Silverstone in 2026.

Separately, his Sprint pole at Miami in 2025 made him the youngest driver to take pole in that format, aged 18 and 250 days at the time.

Most consecutive races won from a driver’s maiden victory

Five races

In something of a unique record to Antonelli now, that win in China set off a chain of races where he didn’t just take a one-off victory, but that was followed up with more.

By taking subsequent wins in Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco, he not only won his first five Grands Prix, but he did so consecutively.

Youngest Drivers’ Championship leader

19 years, 216 days

While the timing of a Safety Car proved fortuitous to Antonelli at Suzuka, his victory there saw him overhaul Russell’s early points tally in the standings.

In doing so, he became the youngest driver to lead the World Championship, and didn’t let go of that P1 placing for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Youngest driver to lead a lap

18 years, 225 days

At Suzuka in 2025, Antonelli took on the lead of the race as pit stop strategies played out, and while he is not the youngest race winner, he did lead a race earlier than Max Verstappen.

He set fastest lap in that race, too, also making him the youngest driver to earn a fastest lap.

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Youngest driver to earn a Grand Chelem

19 years, 286 days

In winning the Monaco Grand Prix – with Antonelli also the youngest driver to win around those famous streets – the Italian earned himself a Grand Chelem in the process.

A perfect day was capped off by starting on pole, winning, leading every lap, and setting the fastest lap of the race.

Around Monaco, too, it doesn’t get much better than that.

He still has some way to match Jim Clark’s all-time Grand Chelem record though, with eight.

First 21st century-born title winner

In a break from being the youngest do so many things, Antonelli’s 2026 World Championship also brought about the unique distinction as being the first person to have been born after the year 2000 to win a title.

When he was born – August 25th 2006 – Fernando Alonso was midway through winning his second title with Renault. More specifically, it was free practice day at that year’s Turkish Grand Prix.

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