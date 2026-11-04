Lewis Hamilton Ferrari telemetry emerges as Leclerc finds new culprit – roundup

It is time for a fast-paced recap of Wednesday’s F1 news headlines, as the dust continues to settle on an eventful Mexican Grand Prix.

The telemetry data of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc makes for interesting reading after their Mexico City clash. Meanwhile, Leclerc has made an exciting family announcement in the aftermath of the event, and found a new culprit for the Hamilton shenanigans. All of this and much more, so let’s get to it.

Hamilton and Leclerc Ferrari data under microscope

Hamilton was left far from impressed with his Ferrari teammate after coming under attack at the start of the Mexican GP.

Both drivers failed to make Turn 4. Hamilton was picked off by Max Verstappen, while Leclerc’s resulting penalty helped the Red Bull driver on his way to victory.

There was plenty of debate over who was at fault.

A new angle has emerged thanks to the data expertise of our very own Uros Radovanovic.

It turns out that Leclerc never had a chance of making T4, while a pivotal dab of Hamilton throttle also stands out among the key takeaways.

Read more – Telemetry data uncovers new angle on Hamilton Leclerc Ferrari clash

Charles Leclerc first child born

On the Tuesday between Mexico City and Sao Paulo, Charles and Alexandra Leclerc welcomed the birth of their first child.

Welcome to the world, Bianca.

Congratulations are in order!

Read more: Charles Leclerc announces birth of first child ahead of São Paulo GP

Leclerc shifts blame over Mexican GP incident

Just to hark back to Mexico City for a moment, and that clash between the Ferrari teammates, Leclerc has found a new culprit.

He accepts only limited responsibility, as he has blamed the design of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Ahead of the race, drivers had been informed that gaining an advantage by running off the track, on the first lap, would carry a 10-second penalty. But with the mitigation of Hamilton also running wide, an action which it could be argued forced Leclerc off, the sanction was reduced to five seconds.

Read more: Charles Leclerc shifts blame over Lewis Hamilton Mexico GP clash

Verstappen highlights Ferrari number ones problem

As previously referenced, Verstappen was the driver ideally positioned to pick up the Ferrari pieces and secure a third win in his last four grands prix.

Following that helping hand, the Dutchman suggested that such incidents come with the territory of a team having two number one drivers.

Verstappen, in contrast, has earned the No.1 status at Red Bull.

Read more: Max Verstappen highlights Ferrari problem after Hamilton Leclerc clash

Kimi Antonelli signing cost Mercedes sponsors

Two in fact, according to team principal and co-owner Toto Wolff.

However, those sponsors who stuck with Mercedes after the Hamilton to Antonelli transition were rewarded, as the Italian became the youngest Formula 1 World Champion of all-time with his Mexico City podium.

He returns to action this week at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with a special tribute helmet to his idol and national treasure, Ayrton Senna.

Read more: Mercedes lost two sponsors in new Kimi Antonelli reveal

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