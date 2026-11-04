F1 Brazil weather: What is the risk of rain at Interlagos this weekend?

SAO PAULO – F1 heads to Brazil this weekend, and weather from years gone by shows that anything is possible…

Interlagos has become synonymous with changeable conditions over the years, along with brilliant racing to match. Early forecasts this year suggest that rain might get involved, too.

F1 Brazil weather: What is the forecast for the weekend at Interlagos?

Friday 6 November [FP1, FP2]

A warm but overcast day is forecast to await the drivers and teams when they take in their first running at Interlagos this weekend, with a mild breeze of up to 15mph.

Air temperatures for both FP1 and FP2 are due to be around 24°C, with the chance of rain sitting around 10% throughout the afternoon.

Saturday 7 November [FP3, qualifying]

Rain is set to play its part on Saturday’s running, as the early forecasts suggest a 60% chance of rainfall during FP3.

While storms had been predicted earlier in the week, that has subsided for now, but a 30% chance of rain remains for qualifying later on Saturday, along with stronger winds between 20-30mph, which will affect drivers as they go into the braking zones.

Sunday 8 November [Sao Paulo Grand Prix]

A much cooler day is expected on Sunday, with air temperatures dropping to around 17°C and a 50-60% chance of rain throughout the race at Interlagos.

Forecasts are of course subject to change, but the chances of a wet race are there for Sunday as it stands.

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How has the weather been at previous Sao Paulo Grands Prix?

Rain-affected races at Interlagos are always possible, with the climate in Brazil at this time of year offering the chances for spells of rain at any time.

This has seen many a race in Sao Paulo have rain attached, or showers throughout proceedings to create varied, interesting strategies that the teams have to navigate.

For the drivers, Interlagos takes on an extra dimension of challenge as the undulating elevation changes hold different levels of grip throughout the lap, with concentration key to securing a good result in the wet in Brazil.

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