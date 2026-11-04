Isack Hadjar admitted that he never expected George Russell to attempt a move into Turn 6 in Mexico, but should not have “trusted him” in that situation.

The FIA stewards hit Russell with a 10-second penalty. Hadjar also blamed himself for not maximising the Red Bull’s pace to avoid a battle with the Brit.

Isack Hadjar ‘shouldn’t have trusted’ George Russell

The Red Bull racer was sent into a spin by the Mercedes on Lap 1 in Mexico City, Russell taking a look down the inside and making contact with the Frenchman.

Russell, from second on the grid, had lost ground at the start, passed by Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and both Red Bulls, despite a strong initial launch.

That Hadjar incident was adjudged to have been Russell’s fault, the FIA stewards dishing out a 10-second penalty.

“I honestly did not expect George to stick a wheel up Turn 6 because the corner was completely mine,” Hadjar admitted.

“I was aware of him and I shouldn’t have trusted him in the end, but it happens.

“Clearly, it’s a shame. This completely ruined my race.”

Asked if his Red Bull sustained damage in the incident, Hadjar confirmed: “Little on the front. Little damages.

“We had to repair something during the pit stop, which took a couple of seconds. But nothing dramatic.

“I think the pace on the medium in the first stint anytime out of [Turn] 3 I was good. When we pitted for the softs, I only did two laps but I felt super, super quick.

“During that Lap 1, I was like, ‘Okay, I have a shot for the podium.’ And then it was finished.”

Crossing the line ninth, Hadjar pointed the finger at himself ultimately for that result.

That being said, he also reflected on a recent run of bad fortune, lamenting that Sundays just are not going his way right now.

However, the 22-year-old ended on an encouraging outlook for whenever the tide finally turns for him.

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“Honestly, it’s my fault that happened today, the Lap 1 incident, because had I done a better job yesterday, I wouldn’t be starting seventh.

“Maybe we are fighting for better than a podium, and we don’t meet George on the way.

“These things happen. It’s better to maximise your chances at the front. Should have done a better job.

“It’s frustrating now. Malaysia, we had the deployment issue. Singapore reliability all the time. Austin, terrible start, I was blocked in the wrong map. So everything is lining up so I have a terrible Sunday at the moment.

“Once it clicks, it’s going to click, and it’s going to be nice.”

An eventful Mexican Grand Prix was eventually won by Hadjar’s Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, his third win in the last four grands prix.

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