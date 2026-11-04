Ferrari grilled on Lewis Hamilton ‘big problem’ comment

Fred Vasseur has responded to Lewis Hamilton’s concerns about a ‘big problem’ at Ferrari after infighting cost a potential one-two result at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished second as Charles Leclerc slid out of the podium places on Sunday. Vasseur was staying rather tight-lipped.

Ferrari keep problems in-house

Ferrari has consistently shown strong pace across the opening stages of the last few grands prix weekends, but has failed to convert this pace into race victories.

Although this has occasionally been through rival drivers nailing a lap at a crucial moment, Sunday was the latest instance of the Scuderia failing due to its drivers putting themselves above the team.

Trailing pole-sitter Hamilton into Turn 1, Charles Leclerc failed to find a way past through the tight opening complex.

Given that track position is crucial in Mexico, it was obvious to all onlookers that Leclerc should have then hung back, and maybe tried a move in this area of the track on the second tour.

However, he lunged to the outside of Turn 4. Both Ferrari drivers went off the track, with Hamilton losing a place to Max Verstappen, while Leclerc received a five-second penalty for his trouble.

When the race was red-flagged due to Valtteri Bottas’ heavy shunt, Hamilton said on the radio, “We’ve got big problems. Big, big problems.”

He added after the race, “Ultimately, that lost us the win today. We have to have some serious talks behind closed doors.”

Ferrari has previously come under the microscope for failing to control its drivers or enact team orders, with the Dutch Grand Prix a notable example, as Hamilton lost significant time trapped behind his teammate after stopping for fresh tyres.

In the same race, Mercedes showed zero hesitation in issuing orders.

“We discussed it with them,” said Vasseur. “I don’t want to interpret what they said on the radio.”

Pressed further, Vasseur emphasised: “I won’t comment anymore on this situation. Let me discuss with them. I said what they have to say, and it’s kind of spotted.”

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Determined to focus on the positive aspects of the weekend, he added: “The positive is that my frustration is coming from there.

“We did a good step forward in terms of pure performance. Now it’s the third or fourth race in a row that we are scoring more points than our competitors.

“We did a pole position. The pace was good enough to do one-two, and for sure it’s more frustrating when you are in this situation.”

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