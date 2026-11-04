Charles Leclerc announces birth of first child ahead of São Paulo GP

Charles and Alexandra Leclerc have become parents on the eve of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver and his wife welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

Charles Leclerc becomes a father

Following an eventful Mexico City Grand Prix, Leclerc had no let-up as his life entered a new chapter – parenthood.

Sharing the news on social media, he and his wife, Alexandra, announced the birth of their first child with a simple caption on social media; “Bianca 🤍 3.11.26.”

Although unconfirmed, some replies to the post have questioned whether the choice of name is a tribute to Leclerc’s godfather, Jules Bianchi, who died in 2015 after sustaining major injuries in a crash at the previous year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Leclerc joins a limited cohort of fathers currently racing on the F1 grid, with Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, and Sergio Perez the others.

Leclerc is set to miss the opening session of the weekend with Dino Beganovic stepping into his car. The Ferrari man will hope to build on his fourth-place finish last time out, in a race that saw tensions flare as he went wheel-to-wheel with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Responding to the news, various drivers and teams have been quick to offer their congratulations.

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