Sky F1 reveals new presenter in Brazilian Grand Prix announcement

Sky Sports has announced that Alexa Rendell will join the broadcast team in a newly created role ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Rendell joins after recently confirming her Formula E exit.

Alexa Rendell joins Sky F1 team

Sky Sports has added to its broadcast team ahead of this weekend’s race in Interlagos, bringing in multimedia journalist Rendell.

Having worked in a variety of championships so far, including the World Endurance Championship, F1 Academy, and Extreme E, Rendell is best known for her work with Formula E, where she was a key part of the broadcast team.

It is her Formula E efforts that appear to have caught the attention of Sky, with the newly created multimedia journalist role heavily influenced by this.

Tasked with creating content that reflects the changing ways in which fans interact with the sport, Rendell will also interview key personalities, including drivers and team bosses, in a bid to bring fans closer to the action.

“I’m really thrilled to be joining the Sky Sports F1 family,” said Rendell. “Formula 1 has always been my first love, and Sky has been part of my journey in the sport since I was a teenager, when I got my first taste of the industry through its access events. To now be joining the team feels like a really special full-circle moment.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in from Brazil and tell the stories that make this sport so incredible. With a new generation of fans coming into the sport, I’m really looking forward to helping connect with those audiences and sharing F1 in fresh and engaging ways.”

Director of F1 at Sky Sports, Billy McGinty, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Alexa to the team.

“She is a rising star in motorsport broadcasting and has an instinct for connecting with audiences.

“Formula 1 is evolving, with more people than ever discovering and connecting with the sport, and it’s important that our coverage evolves too – finding new ways to tell the stories and bring fans closer to the personalities and moments that make F1 so compelling.”

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