Williams post Logan Sargeant health update after unusual Qatar GP retirement

Williams thankfully confirmed that Logan Sargeant has been cleared after retiring ill from the Qatar GP, while Alex Albon is also in the clear after suffering ill-health.

While the tyres were of great concern over the race weekend when it came to dealing with the demanding track conditions in Qatar, it was the drivers who became the focus in a gruelling, muggy night racing around the Lusail International Circuit.

And Sargeant was actually forced to the point of retirement having started feeling very ill, fighting through one offer to retire the car, before the ailments became too much as he returned to the Williams garage.

Williams provide positive updates on Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon

Sargeant headed for the medical centre after slowly exiting the Williams cockpit, the team confirming that he was cleared after suffering “intense dehydration”, while the impacts of an illness he had suffered from earlier in the week had worsened his condition.

“Following Logan’s retirement from the Grand Prix, he has been assessed and cleared by the medical team on-site after suffering from intense dehydration during the race weakened by having flu like symptoms earlier in the week,” the team confirmed.

It was also pointed out by Sky F1’s pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz post-race that Albon had not been seen in the media pen.

Williams shed further light on that situation by revealing that Albon had been taken to the medical centre for treatment for “acute heat exposure”, which thankfully also resulted in the Thai driver being cleared.

“Following the Qatar GP, Alex was taken to the medical centre to be treated for acute heat exposure,” Williams stated. “He has now been assessed and cleared by the medical team.”

Albon was unable to add any points to the Williams tally, crossing the line P13 as he and Sargeant will now head into recovery mode, with the next outing being the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, held from October 20-22.

