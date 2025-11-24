Alex Albon received a five-second time penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after hitting the back of the Ferrari driven by Lewis Hamilton.

Further complicating Albon’s race was the fact that he had no team radio throughout. That led to a hilarious blooper when he pitted and tried to indicate front wing damage to Williams, a signal that was missed as he was sent back out into the race.

Williams fail to see Alex Albon signal after Lewis Hamilton collision

Albon clipped the back of Hamilton’s Ferrari at Turn 14, causing himself front wing damage in the process. It was an incident very similar to the one seen in Brazil, where on that occasion, it was Hamilton hitting the back of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine heading up the main straight.

For that, Hamilton – who later retired from the race due to the damage – got a five-second penalty. Albon received that same punishment in Las Vegas, and retired from the race on Lap 37.

Albon had been suffering with team radio issues which meant that he could not contact Williams throughout the race. The Anglo-Thai driver had to improvise then when he entered the pit lane, looking for a front wing change after the Hamilton collision. Williams did not get the memo.

Alex kept pointing at his front wing because his radio wasn’t working but they didn’t notice & had to pit him again 👍 pic.twitter.com/5qQ1VJfYb7 — 🍊 (@wilowip) November 23, 2025

Try as he might to point out the damage to Williams, Albon’s effort were unsuccessful, and he was sent back out there with a new set of hard tyres instead.

While Williams did come away from Las Vegas with a strong points haul thanks to Carlos Sainz’s P5 – the Spaniard promoted two placed duo to both McLarens being disqualified – Albon was left ruing what could have been under the Sin City lights.

“It was a messy race today,” he said.

“It’s very disappointing to come away with no points from this weekend.

“We didn’t have radio communication at any point in the race, so we had to go old-school with using pit boards for all comms which compromised our race from the start.

“We sustained damage at the beginning of the race but due to the lack of radio, it was a big risk to not know if the car was safe to drive or have any information on flags, safety cars, or debris.

“It’s an opportunity missed this weekend when we’ve had strong pace on this track. Ultimately, it wasn’t our day, but that’s racing.”

As for Hamilton’s take on the collision with Albon, he was not even aware of it.

“I didn’t even know it happened,” Hamilton told the media.

“I just noticed the balance shift afterwards, so I didn’t even know we touched.”

Williams is in a strong position to secure P5 in the Constructors’ Championship. With two rounds to go, the team is 31 points ahead of Racing Bulls in sixth.

