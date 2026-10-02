The Mercedes jacket fans couldn’t stop talking about is finally available to buy

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Mercedes has revealed a surprise piece of merchandise in time for Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia after fans clamoured for the unusual launch.

Adidas, which supplies the race suits and merchandise for the team this season, has launched a new jacket after fans requested a version of the popular design worn by the team’s drivers last year.

Own a limited edition Mercedes jacket as Adidas unveils new release

The Adidas silver jacket was originally designed to keep drivers and mechanics warm in colder weather, with special padding to keep warmth inside. The Climacool silver jacket has been spotted in the Mercedes garage and has become a suprise fashion hit. It has been spotted being worn by celebrities including Chloe Kelly and Tyshawn Jones, and now the brand has launched a limited edition run for fans to own it too.

Priced at £220 and available to buy from today, the jacket is being sold in limited numbers on the Adidas website here. Fans can also choose a ‘Pro’ version of the unisex jacket priced a £450 and available here.

Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell wore the jacket last season and the versions worn by the drivers have been adapted for the retail market. That includes a similar chrome colour scheme but with lighter, unpadded design and a more soft-touch fabric for more comfort.

George Russell, driver, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: “It’s not often we wear something that travels beyond the paddock, but this jacket was special.

!What was created to solve a challenge for us ended up becoming a style piece. We loved the fans’ hype for the design, so it’s really cool how Adidas and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team responded with something for the community.”

Mercedes currently sits top of the Constructors’ Championship in the 2026 F1 season, with Kimi Antonelli leading the Drivers’ standings in search of his first ever title.

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