If you need a Japanese Grand Prix live stream this weekend, then our partners at F1 TV may just have you covered!

The Australian Grand Prix last time out provided thrills, spills, a popular winner in Carlos Sainz and an unexpected outcome. Now, Formula 1 returns to a driver’s favourite in Suzuka – one of the sport’s most iconic circuits and following a move on the calendar, it will be a different season in which the sport visits Japan, providing different challenges to what the drivers are used to.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

Live stream the Japanese Grand Prix with F1 TV Pro!*

*Selected territories only. Terms and conditions apply.

You can enjoy the coverage from every session live on F1 TV Pro, where they will bring you closer to the action via exclusive features like onboard cameras on all 20 of the drivers’ cars, and access to both Pre-Race and Post-Race Shows.

There’s also plenty from behind the scenes – a perfect way to get even more should you have enjoyed the release of Drive To Survive.

F1 TV Pro can also be streamed easily via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. F1 TV Pro is ad-free and available with commentary in six languages.

New F1 TV features for the 2024 season include in-depth shows such as Tech Talk Retro, which shines a light on iconic car designs from year gone by, and F1 Icons, which tells the exhilarating stories of legendary drivers of the past.

From a user experience perspective, there is a revamped mobile-friendly design to make it easier to navigate and select F1 TV content on the go, and an ‘Interactive Schedule’ for web and mobile, enabling users to follow sessions live and access content straight from the schedule.

Meanwhile, more payment methods are available, including the addition of AMEX, allowing fans around the world to access F1 TV with ease.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

To make sure you get the full F1 TV Pro experience, here is the complete schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix:

[All times local, BST in brackets]

Friday 5 April

FP1: 11.30am-12.30pm [3.30am-4.30am]

FP2: 3pm-4pm [7am-8am]

F1 TV Pro coverage begins 15 minutes before each session starts, to build up to both Friday practice sessions.

Saturday 6 April

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm [3.30am-4.30am]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [7am-8am]

F1 TV Pro starts broadcasting at 11.15am local time for FP3, before getting back on air at 2.30pm local time for its pre-qualifying show, with 30 minutes of build-up before the action gets underway.

Sunday 7 April

Race: 2pm [6am] [53 laps or 120 minutes]

Join the F1 TV Pro team from 1pm local time [5am BST] for their Pre-Race Show ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, offering expert access and both pre and post-race analysis from the exciting on-track events at Suzuka.

Read next: F1 2024: Where to buy, how to watch, cheapest ticket prices and best package deals