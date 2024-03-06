The F1 2024 season will see more races take place than ever before, and a huge amount of action should follow as the sport travels the world.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about this year’s record-breaking F1 calendar, from how to buy tickets and access the best F1 experiences at your favourite races, to the schedule itself, to how to watch the action on television.

Where can I buy F1 2024 tickets?

The Formula 1 website has tickets for every race in the upcoming season, while various websites offer a wide range of VIP and hospitality tickets, including premium seats, luxury dining and live entertainment!

Which F1 tickets are cheapest and what other types are available?

The cheapest F1 tickets at any circuit are often general admission one-day tickets for Friday practice, which offer fans a select view at certain points of the circuit depending on the ticketing conditions at each track.

For race days, general admission or one-corner grandstand tickets are often the most affordable, with either more limited views of the overall track available or of one specific part of the action.

Other grandstand seats can offer views of multiple corners and are priced to reflect that, while the demand and prestige of attending certain circuits mean that some races are more expensive to attend than others.

Grandstand tickets on the start/finish straight at every race are always highly sought-after and come in at the higher end of pricing for race weekend tickets due to the views offered of race starts, the podium and the pit lane action. We’ve compared start/finish grandstand ticket prices at every circuit in the F1 2024 season.

For individuals or businesses looking to enjoy a premium weekend at a Grand Prix, F1 Paddock Club is the official hospitality offering from Formula 1, while various providers offer official access to the best premium experiences and F1 hospitality packages at every Formula 1 race throughout the 2024 season.

What is hospitality in F1?

Formula 1 hospitality packages offer fans the opportunity to witness racing legends like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso from prime vantage points along the track.

These packages include access to exclusive lounges where fans can relax and engage with fellow motorsport enthusiasts. Inclusive premium dining options and a meticulously curated selection of beverages will also enhance the race day experience.

Furthermore, fans will gain behind-the-scenes insights into the world of Formula 1, providing them with an insider’s perspective on the sport. Premium experiences also offer guided track tours, exclusive access to the Pit Lane, and engaging entertainment.

Explore the wide range of Formula 1 hospitality options available, and enhance your Grand Prix experience with these exciting additions.

F1 Paddock Club tickets

F1 Paddock Club has been the quintessential F1 hospitality experience for over 40 years, with individuals and businesses taking in high-class dining, premium open bars and a superb viewing platform above team garages during race weekends.

To take the experience one step further, Paddock Club customers can take pit lane walks daily, are welcomed with an appearance by a ‘Key F1 Insider’ at their race weekend and receive access to the F1 paddock, as well as the podium celebrations.

Which races are on the F1 2024 schedule?

Round 1: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, February 29 – March 2

A mainstay on the calendar since 2004, Bahrain has been the scene of pre-season testing in recent years as well as the season opener.

Round 2: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, March 7-9

A new addition to the F1 calendar in 2021, Saudi Arabia joined the sport with the ‘World’s Fastest Street Circuit’ in Jeddah.

Round 3: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne, March 22-24

Albert Park has been a popular venue for Formula 1 for well over 25 years, with a unique blend of corners and a welcoming atmosphere created by the Aussie fans.

Round 4: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, April 5-7

One of the most iconic circuits in Formula 1, Suzuka has played host to title deciders, dramatic races and it always features prominently among the drivers’ favourite circuits.

At the time of writing, premium tickets are available to buy ranging from £135 to £495, while trackside VIP and Paddock Club tickets are priced at £3,449 and £6,889 respectively.

Round 5: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, April 19-21*

Returning to the calendar for the first time since 2019, Zhou Guanyu will finally have the chance to make history and become the first full-time Chinese driver in F1 to race in front of his home support in Shanghai in April.

Hospitality packages available from £3,500

Round 6: Miami Grand Prix, Miami, May 3-5*

Arriving on the calendar with a huge amount of pomp, circumstance and expectation in 2022, the Miami Grand Prix has quickly become a home for the stars to congregate as part of F1’s American boom.

Tickets available from £815 / Hospitality packages available from £1,145

Round 7: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, May 17-19

A sombre occasion will be marked at Imola in 2024 with it being 30 years since the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, though the drivers in the present day are still thrilled by the high-speed challenges thrown up by the Italian circuit.

Tickets available from £345 / Hospitality packages available from £1,049

Round 8: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, May 24-26

Formula 1’s jewel in the crown, Monte Carlo, has racing history that can be traced all the way back to 1929. Quite simply, in our opinion, F1 would not be what it is today without the Monaco Grand Prix.

Tickets available from £485 / Hospitality packages available from £2,399

Round 9: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, June 7-9

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a hugely popular track within Formula 1 and still has the chance to catch drivers out. Just watch out for the Wall of Champions…

Hospitality packages available from £3,400

Round 10: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, June 21-23

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been a mainstay in Formula 1 since its arrival on the calendar back in 1991, and the Spanish fans’ adoration of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz makes for a brilliant atmosphere.

Tickets available from £499 / Hospitality packages available from £2,205

Round 11: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, June 28-30*

The Red Bull Ring might be one of the shortest tracks on the calendar, but its stunning setting in the Styrian hills and the often excellent racing it throws up cannot be overlooked.

Tickets available from £499 / Hospitality packages available from £3,699

Round 12: British Grand Prix, Silverstone, July 5-7

Arguably ‘the home of Formula 1’, Silverstone played host to the first ever F1 Grand Prix in 1950 and has been a key pillar of the sport’s success ever since, with the British fans always counted on to pack the grandstands.

Hospitality packages available from £2,599

Round 13: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, July 19-21

A huge technical challenge for the drivers, the Hungaroring is arguably the circuit which most resembles a go-kart track, with it counting among Lewis Hamilton’s favourites of the season.

Tickets available from £329 / Hospitality packages available from £499

Round 14: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, July 26-28

Always a driver and fan favourite, Spa-Francorchamps has everything from high speed, stunning scenery, overtaking and a layout the drivers love.

Tickets available from £359 / Hospitality packages available from £605

Round 15: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, August 23-25

It’s appropriate that Zandvoort is on the Dutch coast because racegoing fans are often part of a sea of orange all weekend in support of home hero Max Verstappen, and he’s currently undefeated since the sport returned to the Netherlands.

Tickets available from £515 / Hospitality packages available from £725

Round 16: Italian Grand Prix, Monza, August 30 – September 1

The Temple of Speed and the spiritual home of Ferrari, if you go to Monza then not only will you be at Formula 1’s fastest track, but arguably among its most passionate fanbase in the Tifosi.

Tickets available from £540 / Hospitality packages available from £2,299

Round 17: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku, September 13-15

Right in the heart of Azerbaijan’s capital, the Baku City Circuit has established itself as a firm driver favourite for its challenging twists and turns, alongside its high top speeds. The city’s Fortress Walls sit in the middle part of the lap and make up the narrowest point of any track all season, yes, even narrower than Monaco.

Tickets available from £239 / Hospitality packages available from £385

Round 18: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay, September 20-22

Formula 1’s original night race joined the calendar in 2008 and quickly made itself known for being the sport’s biggest physical challenge, with humidity and a tough circuit layout making it the track the drivers train hardest for all season.

Round 19: United States Grand Prix, Austin, October 18-20*

Now having long established itself for over a decade in Formula 1, Austin is perhaps the circuit that made F1 *really* make it in the States, with crowds getting bigger and bigger every year at a circuit the drivers and fans love.

Tickets available from £435 / Hospitality packages available from £1,385

Round 20: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City, October 25-27

Zandvoort’s love of Max Verstappen may perhaps only be rivalled on the F1 calendar by Mexico City’s adoration of his team-mate, Sergio Perez – with the Foro Sol Stadium a sight to behold when it is packed.

Tickets available from £630 / Hospitality packages available from £4,799

Round 21: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos, November 1-3*

Home of dramatic title deciders, great racing and a much-loved circuit layout, Interlagos in Brazil is one of the cornerstones of the Formula 1 calendar and one of the races we all look forward to.

Hospitality packages available from £3,799

Round 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, November 21-23

Las Vegas came back to the F1 calendar after more than 40 years in 2023, but this time it has taken over the whole city, on a circuit which takes in the iconic Strip, no less!

Register your interest

Round 23: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail, November 29 – December 1*

Lusail arrived on the F1 calendar in 2021 and proved a popular layout with the drivers, though they struggled with the heat last season. The move to a winter slot this time should make life slightly easier this time, however.

Tickets available from £365 / Hospitality packages available from £485

Round 24: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, December 6-8

Now the almost-traditional season finale, the Yas Marina Circuit has been on the calendar for 15 years and served up one of the most dramatic races in F1 history in 2021.

Tickets available from £635 / Hospitality packages available from £659

[* – Denotes F1 Sprint weekend; all ticket prices correct from Seat Unique at time of publication, subject to change]

When will the F1 2025 schedule be released and what races will appear on it?

The F1 2025 calendar is likely to be released well ahead of the season. The 2023 schedule was announced in September 2022, and the 2024 calendar was revealed in early July 2023, so expect some kind of announcement within that summer timeframe.

As for the races, all 24 rounds this season are contracted to remain on the calendar for 2025, so expect an unchanged race line-up, but as Formula 1 looks to ‘geo-block’ races and reduce air mileage over the season, the timing of certain races in the year may be subject to change.

Further ahead, a new Grand Prix in Madrid has already been confirmed from 2026 onwards, with several circuits looking to extend their current contracts beyond the end of 2025.

How can I watch or stream the F1 2024 season?

In the UK, every session, from the start of FP1 to the end of the race, is available via pay-TV broadcaster Sky Sports. A live stream of their coverage can also be accessed via NOW [formerly Now TV].

Highlights of every qualifying session and race will be shown on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4, which will also show the British Grand Prix live in July.

For any online viewers, you can stream Formula 1 officially via F1 TV Pro, but please check to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your country – with a full list of nations of where it is available here.

PlanetF1.com will carry live timing on every session of each race weekend, and you can follow the latest live session as it happens in our F1 Live Centre.

The F1 2024 season will be shown live on TV on the following stations in these key markets:

United States: ESPN (full season) and ABC (Miami, Monaco, Canada, USA, and Mexico City GPs only)

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English), Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Network 10 (Australian GP only), Foxtel, Kayo

France: Canal+, C8 (Bahrain, Monaco, USA and Mexico City GPs)

Italy: Sky Sport F1, TV8 (Emilia-Romagna, Spanish, Hungary, Italian & Mexico City GPs live)

Germany: Sky Sport F1, RTL (Bahrain, Hungarian, Belgian, Dutch, Italian, Azerbaijan, Las Vegas GPs live)

Spain: DAZN, Telecinco (Spanish GP only)

Netherlands: Viaplay, NOS (Dutch GP only)

Brazil: Bandsports, TV Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

China: CCTV, Tencent (online only)