FIA to reverse controversial F1 change after one season

The FIA has confirmed that the decision to shorten F1 Grand Prix distances will be reversed after only one season.

However, F1 races will still be shortened in 2027 due to late regulation changes.

Shorter F1 races only a one-year fix

Traditionally, the length of an F1 race distance is 305km, but for 2027 this has been reduced to 290km.

This is due to a change in the power unit rules for next year, as the championship moves away from the 50/50 power split between the electrical element and the internal combustion engine.

Currently, there is a split of 53/47 in favour of the ICE, but this will shift to 58/42 from 2027.

This means that additional fuel will be required to complete the full distance. But with various teams looking to run the same chassis for next year, a change so late in the day would be extremely costly in terms of both finances and development.

In the initial draft of the 2027 Sporting Regulations, it is stated: “The distance of the Race, from the start signal referred to in Article B5.7.2 to the end-of-session signal referred to in Article B5.16.1, shall be equal to the least number of complete laps which exceed a distance of 305km.”

Although this draft does not 100% guarantee the regulations, it is a clear indicator of the direction of travel.

Given the advanced nature of this development, teams will have ample time to make the relevant changes.

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The outlier event will remain the Monaco Grand Prix, which runs to a distance of 260km, due to the low average speed of the track and the time limits placed on a race.

Speaking earlier in the year, Lewis Hamilton gave his thoughts on the shortening of races, saying: “The races should be longer because the races are physically easier than ever before. So shortening, I don’t think, makes much sense.

“This is supposed to be the sport that’s the most physically demanding – mentally and physically. There are some that are just so hot, and ultimately you are on the edge. Like Singapore is incredibly hot and demanding.

“But that’s where I think you want to see athletes – just right on the edge, right? Right at the edge of their performance, having to actually push their bodies further because that’s what this sport is about – pushing, pushing the levels and pushing the boundaries.”

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