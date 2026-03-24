Jonathan Wheatley, and his potential future destination in Aston Martin, both feature prominently in the latest F1 news headlines.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher has taken a deep dive into the state of play surrounding Wheatley’s Audi exit. David Coulthard meanwhile has been questioning the severity of the Aston Martin Honda vibration issues. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Jonathan Wheatley Audi departure explained

Two races into his career as Audi’s F1 team principal, following its evolution from Sauber, Wheatley has parted ways with his former employer.

With sources suggesting backstage tension between Mattia Binotto and Wheatley, who it is understood has not yet signed elsewhere, Thomas Maher explains what is going on.

Read more – Why Jonathan Wheatley walked away from Audi and where he could land next

David Coulthard sceptical of Aston Martin vibrations

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Wheatley has emerged as the primary target for current Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey as his longer term successor.

Aston Martin has been suffering with vibration issues from the Honda engine, in what has been a tricky start to this alliance in F1 2026.

However, having watched an untelevised clip from Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin onboard camera, David Coulthard has been left questioning the true severity of these vibrations.

Read more – David Coulthard questions Fernando Alonso complaints amid Aston Martin vibration concerns

Helmut Marko opens up on Adrian Newey conversation

While Newey potentially lines up a move for his former Red Bull colleague, another ex-Red Bull associate of Newey’s, Helmut Marko, has been in “contact”.

According to Marko, Newey is “not doing well” amid Aston Martin’s struggles.

Read more – Helmut Marko says Adrian Newey ‘not doing well’ amid Aston Martin struggles

Honda still has work to do

The F1 2026 season resumes this Friday as Suzuka hosts the Japanese Grand Prix race weekend.

This is Honda’s home race, and admittedly, the manufacturer is not at the level where it wanted to be for its home race.

Honda has reported “progress” with the battery vibrations, but finding the cause of the vibrations experienced by Aston Martin’s drivers, requires more work.

Read more – Honda admits Aston Martin engine still ‘not where we want’ before Suzuka

F1 2026 rules to shake-up iconic Suzuka corners

We are set to see slower cornering speeds through Suzuka’s first sector, as well as the fearsome 130R corner, due to the energy harvesting requirements with the new regulations.

But, there could also be much quicker exit speeds out of the hairpin and on the exit of Spoon.

Read more – Suzuka 130R and Esses set for slower speeds under F1 2026 rules