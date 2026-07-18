Kimi Antonelli topped final practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, underlining his status as favourite for pole position.

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were all within range through the session, but Antonelli’s first flying lap was good enough for him to top the session. Hamilton, meanwhile, thumped the barrier on the exit of the Fagnes chicane in the closing seconds, leaving his rear-right significantly damaged.

Belgian Grand Prix FP3 results: Antonelli fastest, late crash for Hamilton

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A 1:46.7 was the quickest time from Hamilton in the first third of the session, though neither Mercedes driver had been out on track in a shorter run plan for the Silver Arrows.

There was an issue for Isack Hadjar at Red Bull, as he came to a halt on the pit lane exit reporting no power. He was on the wrong side of the white line to simply be pushed back by his mechanics, but marshals were able to bring his car back to within range of his mechanics to be brought back to his garage.

More ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix

Why Norris predicts Red Bull qualifying threat despite beating Verstappen in FP2

Carlos Sainz hits back at Kimi Antonelli over team radio ‘insult’

The Mercedes drivers emerged near the halfway stage and Antonelli soon went eight tenths faster than everyone else, matching his 1:45.9 from FP2 and lapping 1.296s faster than Russell in the process.

Others drew close to the Italian as the session went on, Norris and Verstappen getting to within a tenth and a half, and Russell and Hamilton to under four tenths.

However, that initial benchmark from Antonelli on his first flying run was enough for him to top the session.

As the final flying laps were being completed, Hamilton suffered a snap of oversteer on the exit of Fagnes and that was enough to send him into the gravel at speed, hitting the barrier in a similar fashion to Pierre Gasly’s incident on Friday as he came to a halt on the exit of Curve Paul Frère, admitting over team radio he “destroyed the car” as he faces an anxious wait to be ready in time for qualifying.

Qualifying gets underway at 4pm [3pm UK] at Spa, where the grid will be set for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Full Belgian Grand Prix FP3 timesheet

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:45.990

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.139

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.148

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.367

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.392

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.760

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.795

8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.934

9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.059

10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.106

11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.186

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.700

13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.914

14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.930

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.959

16 Alex Albon Williams +2.000

17 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.654

18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.709

19 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.740

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.000

21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +4.165

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.641

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