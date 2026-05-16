A frantic opening hour of the Nürburgring 24 hours saw Max Verstappen’s team running in the top three, and a hefty time penalty for the race leader.

Verstappen tagged in at the conclusion of the first hour, after an opening stint which saw Daniel Juncadella kick up the dirt, lose places, but consolidate in the #3 Verstappen Racing Mercedes. The #130 Lamborghini, which led early on, was hit with a 32-second penalty.

Max Verstappen makes Nürburgring 24 hours debut

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The challenge of the cold, greasy Nürburgring Nordschleife track was clear on the formation lap.

Getting on the power, the #16 Audi R8, driven by Christopher Haase, went for a spin on the exit of the hairpin on the grand prix circuit.

The German racer made his way back through the pack to reclaim position ahead of starting from third.

Daniel Juncadella was taking the start in the #3 Verstappen Racing Mercedes, operated by Winward Racing.

Rolling through the grid slots and over the line, we were go, go, go!

Mapeli got the jump in the #130 Lamborghini to take the lead, while Juncadella was up to third. That became P2 as Mirko Bortolotti peeled off into the pit lane with a puncture.

The timing was at least ideal for Bortolotti, who was only a corner away from joining the Nordschleife.

The #99 BMW went spinning and sunk to the back of the SP9 pack.

An investigation was launched over the start for that leading pack, some drivers potentially a little too hasty in getting on the loud pedal.

Coming up to 10 minutes gone and it was Lamborghini from Mercedes from Lamborghini. The #130 Lamborghini led by two seconds, as Juncadella came under pressure from the #7 Lamborghini, which had cleared the #911 Porsche manned by Kévin Estre.

As the leaders reached its first pack of traffic, Juncadella closed to within a second of the leading Lamborghini, but kicking up dirt, Juncadella lost momentum, and the #7 and #911 were through.

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Onto the third lap and just over a second covered the top three. The track was dry, but rain was understood to be on the way.

There was a blow for the leading #130 Lamborghini, as a 32-second penalty was issued for a jump start.

There was wheel banging between second and third, as the #911 Porsche improved to second. Juncadella was keeping a close watch.

The #130’s penalty was not served at its first pit-stop, which occurred just before the close of the first hour. The #7 Lamborghini took over out front.

Verstappen was getting suited up ahead of his opening stint. The top nine cars boxed, as Juncadella jumped out, and Verstappen hoped in for his big debut.

Out onto the track Verstappen went in P10.

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Continue reading – Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 LIVE BLOG: Timing, updates, results and key moments from the Nordschleife