McLaren and Alex Palou have been locked in a legal dispute relating to the multi-time IndyCar champion reneging on his McLaren contract.

The ongoing case involving McLaren and Palou has been heard in London, with McLaren chasing north of $20 million in financial damages, relating to Palou walking away from his 2023 McLaren deal. As part of the proceedings, Zak Brown, McLaren Racing’s CEO, reportedly made reference to Lando Norris paying to be part of their F1 team ahead of landing his full-time drive.

Alex Palou vs McLaren: Zak Brown name-drops Lando Norris

Palou has admitted to breach of contract by reneging on his deal to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar, though he believes he does not owe McLaren anything financially.

Palou’s representatives are arguing that McLaren used the allure of a future F1 chance as part of negotiations, that the reason why he agreed to join their IndyCar squad, though McLaren claims no such thing was agreed.

As part of the proceedings, Palou’s team has also suggested that McLaren hid negotiations with Oscar Piastri, who they poached from Alpine in an infamous saga. The Australian racer debuted with McLaren in 2023.

In a new Motor Sport Magazine report, written documentation from the case, it has claimed, revealed some of the eye-watering figures involved with getting an opportunity in an F1 car. Yet, while details surrounding Ryo Hirakawa’s multi-million-dollar financial commitment to his test catch the eye, more so does Brown’s apparent reference to Lando Norris paying his way.

In addition to written evidence which reportedly showed that Hirakawa paid McLaren $3.5 million for two TPC [Testing of Previous Car] outings, and his 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 run, the report adds that: ‘Zak Brown said under cross-examination that “even Lando Norris” paid to be part of the F1 team until his promotion to a full-time race drive in 2019.’

Norris joined the McLaren Driver Development Programme in 2017, becoming their F1 test driver that year and taking part in a mid-season test at the Hungaroring. The following year, he became reserve driver and appeared in seven FP1 sessions across the season.

Norris formed an all-new McLaren driver line-up alongside Carlos Sainz from 2019, and in F1 2025, finds himself in battle with now McLaren teammate Piastri over the Drivers’ Championship, both racers looking to reach the F1 summit for the first time.

McLaren, with a P3 for Norris and fourth for Piastri last time out in Singapore, retained its Constructors’ crown with six rounds to spare.

