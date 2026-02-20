Aston Martin has confirmed a “compromised” run plan of short stints and analysis for the final session of the Bahrain test.

That update was issued by Aston Martin ambassador, and former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa. Aston Martin’s day has been disrupted by Honda battery issues, and a lack of spare power unit parts. That disruption will continue into the final session, but de la Rosa confirmed that Aston Martin and Honda are working flat out, and it is clear where the AMR26 car must be improved.

Aston Martin and Honda limit AMR26 running after battery setback

A battery-related issue impacted Fernando Alonso’s time at the wheel of the AMR26 on Thursday. The problem continued to be felt into Friday, as Honda confirmed that simulations were being carried out back at their Sakura base.

It was added that these engine battery issues, and a lack of spare engine parts, would restrict Aston Martin to limited, short stints on the final day of pre-season testing.

Lance Stroll completed just two laps on the Friday morning session, as the Aston Martin and Honda partnership works through gremlins in its early stages.

An update has since been issued by Aston Martin’s de la Rosa, confirming the team’s “compromised” new run plan.

The team is not where it wants to be, but, de la Rosa says it knows where the AMR26 must be improved, has plenty of data to work with, and is determined to get its “mission” accomplished.

“Yesterday, we had some battery related issues on Fernando’s car,” said de la Rosa in an Aston Martin social media video.

“Since then, a lot of simulations are being carried out, as we speak, in our test bench in Sakura. And due to this, and the fact that we have a shortage of parts, this means that our next few runs will be compromised.

“We will be doing less laps, short runs, very short stints, and we have an hour break in between them, really, to actually have time to look into the data.

“Despite the lack of running and mileage, definitely, we are not where we wanted to be, but we have managed to gather a lot of data, and this will give us the opportunity to have the next few days to look into the data and come up with solutions.

“We know which areas we really need to focus on and improve on the car, which is very positive.

“The new set of regulations are very challenging, but they’re also fascinating. So it was never going to be easy. We knew that. But we also have great resources. We have our campus, in Silverstone, we have Sakura working flat out in order to get us where we wanted to be, and we just have to push on.

“We have a few days before Australia as well.

“We are not where we wanted to be. But that doesn’t mean that we won’t get our mission completed.”

