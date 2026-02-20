Fred Vasseur says it is a “shame” that any potential change voted on in the compression ratio issue saga won’t come into effect before 1 August.

Although the result of the e-vote is expected before the Australian Grand Prix, it won’t be until after race 13, the Hungarian Grand Prix, that any change is implemented.

Fred Vasseur calls for clarity on Formula 1 compression ratio saga

Formula 1’s new engine formula has dominated the headlines in the pre-season, amid reports that Mercedes has found a loophole in the wording of the regulation regarding the compression ratio of the new engines, which has fallen to 16:1.

Article C5.4.3 states: “No cylinder of the engine may have a geometric compression ratio higher than 16:1.

“The procedure to measure this value will be detailed by each PU Manufacturer and executed at ambient temperature.”

Mercedes is said to have discovered a way to increase that ratio to 18:1 in running conditions, while still passing the 16:1 ambient temperature test.

After weeks of back-and-forth and meetings of the power unit advisory committee [PUAC], the FIA announced on Wednesday that the matter would be decided via an e-vote.

“The FIA has recently launched an e-vote primarily centred on a proposed change to the assessment of the power unit compression ratio in running condition,” read a statement from the FIA issued to PlanetF1.com.

“Over recent weeks and months, the FIA and the Power Unit Manufacturers have collaboratively developed a methodology to quantify how the compression ratio changes from ambient to operating conditions.

“Following validation of this approach, a proposal has been submitted whereby, from 1 August 2026, compliance with the compression ratio limit must be demonstrated not only at ambient conditions, but also at a representative operating temperature of 130°C.

“The vote has been submitted to the Power Unit Manufacturers, and its outcome is expected within the next 10 days and will be communicated in due course.”

With the result set to be announced late next week, the teams will head to Australia with the controversy behind them.

Although the vote could go either way, either in Mercedes’ favour or in line with the position of Ferrari, Red Bull, Honda and Audi, Ferrari team principal Vasseur says it i.

“First, we don’t have a clear decision today. I mean that it’s quite difficult, because we have to send the engine to Melbourne in two days’ time,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media in Bahrain.

“Now that it’s challenge, but overall, we have to trust the system.

“We are convinced that we will find a solution between us, and then we have to follow the process of the governance of Formula One.

“But yeah, it’s a shame, it’s more on the delay and the timing than something else.”

The compression ratio vote will be decided by a supermajority, which means four of the engine manufacturers, Formula 1, and the FIA have to agree for a change to take place.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis explained the reason for the 1 August date for any changes, if voted on, to be implemented.

“We felt it was feasible, because we felt there wasn’t any discussion of anything illegal. We think people have spent time designing their engines and solutions,” he said. “We didn’t feel it was fair to do something for the start of the season.

“We felt it was wrong, but we also didn’t feel it was something as it was beyond what we felt was the intention of the rules.

“We felt it was correct to also not let it go on too much. There’s a degree of subjectivity there. I can’t say that is the only solution that a human can think of, but we felt it was a balanced approach; as I say, ultimately, we haven’t decided anything.

“We’ve decided to, after a lot of discussions, to launch this vote. The result of the vote will determine whether that thing happens or not.

“If the vote gets approved by the PU manufacturers and by the World Council, then the engines that run from August onwards will have to be legal to that parameter.

“If somebody is beyond that level in Melbourne, then they will have to make adjustments. But I don’t want to comment on what people’s technical solutions are in Melbourne, but I do also stress that I think this matter isn’t really something that is anywhere near as important as people make out.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

