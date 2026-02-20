Following on from Max Verstappen’s initially negative comments about the new F1 regulations, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes the drivers will feel very differently as the cars evolve.

Amongst a mixture of sentiment from the drivers about the on-track dynamics of the all-new F1 2026 cars, four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen was particularly cutting in his assessment.

Stefano Domenicali reveals ‘constructive’ meeting with Max Verstappen

With Formula 1 regulations changing dramatically this year as the sport moves to an all-new engine formula that sees increased electrification, a major consideration for the drivers is in energy management.

Harvesting electrical energy, and controlling its deployment, will be a key component in a driver’s ultimate pace, and measures such as downshifting along straights, greater levels of lift-and-coast techniques, and general caution with the throttle pedal to control deployment, will all become commonplace this year.

The requirements have seen a mixed bag of reaction from the drivers, with Verstappen one of the most vocal in his comments when he spoke to the media during the first test in Bahrain last week.

“To drive, not a lot of fun to be honest,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com, after the second day of testing in Bahrain.

Appearing relaxed and confident, Verstappen spoke with his usual straightforward directness as he acknowledged the effort that has been made by Red Bull to give him a competitive car and engine, but hit out at the F1 2026 regulations in what was an eye-opening press conference.

“I would say the right word is management, but, at the other end, I also know how much work has been going on in the background, also, from the engine side for the guys,” he continued.

“It’s not always the nicest thing to say, but I also want to be realistic as for as a driver, the feeling is not very F1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

“But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. That’s also not my problem, because I’m all for that and equal chances.

“I don’t mind that, but, as a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out, and, at the moment, you cannot drive like that.”

Verstappen failed to rule out the possibility that his future in F1 could be influenced by his enjoyment of the regulations.

“It needs to be fun to drive as well, I think, at this stage of my career,” he said.

“I mean, I am, of course, also exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at.

“I know that we’re stuck with this regulation for quite a while. So, yeah, let’s see.”

Well known for his honesty and straightforward approach in communicating, Verstappen acknowledged that it’s quite likely that FOM and the FIA are unlikely to enjoy hearing his point of view.

“It’s just everything else that is a bit, for me, anti racing,” he said.

“Probably people will not be happy with me saying this right now, but I am outspoken, and why am I not allowed to say what I think of my race car?

“I can’t help that. I mean, I didn’t write the regulation. If it was up to non-political aspects of making a regulation, the car would have probably very different origins. But yeah, that’s how it is.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has since spoken with the media, with the Italian revealing that he has met with Verstappen for a conversation about the topic.

“We meet all the drivers, and we meet everyone. I just finished the meeting with Charles [Leclerc],” Domenicali said on Thursday during a media call, including PlanetF1.com.

“I meet all the drivers. I met Max yesterday. Because, as you know, Max is incredible, and he has a way of saying something that could be sometimes interpreted in a certain way.

“I guarantee to you that Max wants and does care about F1 more than anyone else.

“He has a way of putting the point that he wants to say in a certain way, but we had a very constructive meeting.

“We will have a very constructive meeting also with the Federation [FIA] and the team, to highlight what are his points of view, of what he believes needs to be done to keep the driving style at the centre without changing, let’s say, the approach.”

With the new regulations very much in their infancy, coming off the back of a ruleset that had reached its theoretical limits, Domenicali pointed to how the drivers’ perspectives are already starting to evolve as the teams are starting to develop an understanding of the new rules.

“We don’t have to forget that the evolution of the technology behind the cars requires a different way of driving the car itself,” he said.

“That has happened in the past, and this will happen in the future, but I can guarantee and really share the fact that everyone has been very, very constructive.

“The comments of the first day are already different from the comments of the third or the fourth day of driving. And this will evolve.

“I’m pretty sure that when we sit down together in the middle of the year, or at the end of the year, you will see a different picture of comments, a different picture of point that we need to debate, because that’s normally Formula 1.

“Everything has happened in the same way since the beginning of every step change in others regulations, both from the technical perspective and from the drivers.

“I always remember that, when there was a change in 2021, some technical directors were saying that the car would be slower by six or seven seconds.

“That was not the case and and we saw what has happened after a couple of years.

“My style is always to be very prudent and try to solve the things internally, as it should be, because we don’t have to highlight things that actually are not in the interest of the fan, and we know that Max will be part of the future of F1.

“It’s very important that we listen to him, as we are listening to all the top drivers that are very important in this sport.”

Given Verstappen’s insinuations that the rules could play a part in him deciding to walk away from the sport on enjoyment grounds, rather than being down to any competitive aspect, Domenicali said he has full confidence the Dutch driver’s future won’t be decided because of rule considerations.

“Because I have a very good relation with Max. I know him very, very well. I spend a lot of time with him,” he said, when asked about his level of certainty in Verstappen remaining in the sport.

“That’s the reason, full stop, and he loves Formula 1. No doubt about it.”

Verstappen is not the only driver to have been critical of the new regulations, with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as fellow World Champions also voicing concerns – albeit not quite as bluntly as Verstappen.

Hamilton said the levels of lift-and-coast are “not what racing is about”, while Alonso has spoken about how the new F1 regulations are risking “less joy” behind the wheel for drivers, as well as suggesting the energy considerations mean that “the chef” can drive the car through some corners.

Domenicali said he’s confident the concerns of the drivers will fade and that, once the competitive aspect has begun, the focus amongst the drivers will be on their performance levels.

“Everyone understand the fact that the approach, when you do something different, it’s different, but there is a very big wish of being constructive,” he said.

“They will do it, and they’re already doing with their comments, with the FIA, with the teams, and everyone has his own style.

“They are the 20 best drivers in the world. This is the new way, the new challenge, where the best will be the best, and therefore is the business platform on which you will see, once again, how things will evolve after the race, because that’s natural.

“If you listen to them after the first test, and you’re listening today, the evolution of understanding how this new car has to be driven is definitely there.

“It is a new concept where it has to be, of course, improved if needed. I’m not the expert of that, but I’m pretty sure that this is what is will happen, and this is why the FIA is really focused in collecting all the information and this is great news.”

