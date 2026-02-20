Laurent Mekies has dismissed any suggestion that Max Verstappen could quit Formula 1 over the sweeping 2026 regulation changes, insisting Red Bull has “zero concern” about its star driver’s future.

Formula 1’s technical regulations have been overhauled for the F1 2026 season with the sport embracing 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Red Bull has ‘zero concern’ about Max Verstappen quitting F1

Verstappen has been one of the most vocal critics of the direction in which F1 is heading, airing serious reservations about the new rules as long ago as 2023.

The four-time world champion once again spoke out during last week’s second pre-season test in Bahrain, likening the new-look F1 to “Formula E on steroids” and describing the new cars as “anti-racing.”

Verstappen hinted that the new regulations could drive him away from F1, offering a reminder that he is “exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at.”

The 28-year-old participated in a number of endurance events at the Nürburgring last year, with more extra-curricular activities planned for 2026.

Mekies has insisted that he is not worried by the prospect of Verstappen walking away from F1 if his frustration with the new rules boils over.

And he backed Verstappen to be the driver most adept at working out how to extract the maximum from the new-for-2026 cars.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Bahrain: “[The] short answer is no. Zero concern about that.

“And yes, I do recall our conversations last year when he was switching from a car model to another car model – ’25 to ’26 in the sim – and, yes, the difference was so big that at some stage, I think rightly so, he decided to focus on the ’25 approach.

“But the reality is that the challenge of these regulations are massive. They are massive for the teams, they are massive for the power unit manufacturers, they are massive for the drivers as well.

“So it is different for all of us, but that’s also what we love: to try to break through these challenges, to try to find solutions that we felt were not on the table.

“That’s what we will do with Max’s help and I’m quite confident that, as it will turn out, he will most likely become the best at mastering the new regs and technicalities and tricks as much as he was in the previous set of regulations.”

Mekies’ comments come after Verstappen moved to clarify his stance on comparing F1 to Formula E in Bahrain.

Asked if the levels of battery management in 2026 could open the door for Formula E drivers to make the switch to Formula 1, Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Let’s hope not.

“[This is] not about the drivers, because there are a lot of good drivers that would be able to perform really well here, but I don’t want us to be close to Formula E.

“I want us to actually stay away from that and be Formula 1.

“So don’t increase the battery, actually get rid of that and focus on a nice engine and have Formula E as Formula E, because that’s what they are about.

“I’m sure that with the new car, from what I’ve seen and talked to some of my friends in there, that’s going to be also a really cool car.

“But let them be Formula E. We should stay Formula 1 and let’s try not to mix that.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

