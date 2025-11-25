Felipe Drugovich, the outgoing Aston Martin reserve driver, has acknowledged it is “time to go” after the team confirmed that he is to leave his role after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

And the Brazilian reflected on “many cool moments” – as well as “some not so cool moments” – as he parted ways with the team.

Felipe Drugovich responds to Aston Martin exit ahead of Formula E debut

As previously reported by PlanetF1.com, Drugovich is to make a full-time return to racing later this year having agreed a deal to join Andretti for the new Formula E season.

The 12th season of the all-electric single-seater series is scheduled to begin in Drugovich’s home nation of Brazil on December 6.

Aston Martin announced that last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix marked Drugovich’s final race with the team having joined two days after winning the prestigious F2 (formerly GP2) title in September 2022.

Despite making seven FP1 appearances for Aston Martin in three years, Drugovich failed to force his way into the team’s plans for a race seat.

Responding to the news of his departure, Drugovich acknowledged that now is the right time to leave Aston Martin as he prepares for his switch to Formula E.

And he hinted at some underlying frustration with his time at the Silverstone-based team, stressing the need to “take the positives and leave the bad behind.”

In a post to social media, Drugovich said: “Yup, time to go!

“Happy for these 3 years, learned a lot, many cool moments, some not so cool moments, but we take the positives with us and leave the bad behind.

“Another chapter closed and we move on! Thanks a lot boyzzz.”

Drugovich’s post, which was accompanied by a series of images from his stint at Aston Martin, has been ‘liked’ more than 57,000 times at the time of writing.

Aston Martin announced last month that Jak Crawford, the American F2 star, will inherit Drugovich’s responsibilities for the F1 2026 season having been appointed the team’s third driver.

The role will see Crawford, who is set to make his second practice appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after making his FP1 debut in Mexico last month, attend every race of next season as Aston Martin’s reserve option.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Sunday in Las Vegas, Aston Martin is set for more changes ahead of next season with Andy Cowell expected to leave his role as team principal imminently.

Cowell is set to vacate his position ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix with sources indicating that he and Adrian Newey were not fundamentally aligned on a wide range of topics, as well as on the dynamics of their leadership structure.

It has been suggested that Cowell, the former Mercedes engine guru, is set to move into a different area within the Aston Martin organisation.

Former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl and current Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto, as well as ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner, have been linked with the role set to be vacated by Cowell.

