Mick Schumacher’s time in Formula 1 looks to be over after he agreed a move to IndyCar and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

The former Haas driver had been hopeful of a return to the F1 grid but after no opportunity arose, he has gone elsewhere for his racing fix.

Mick Schumacher to race in IndyCar in 2026 season

After being dropped by Haas, Schumacher took up a reserve role at Mercedes for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In the latter year, the German also competed in WEC with Alpine, marking his first major departure from the world of F1 and that has continued as his place in IndyCar has been confirmed.

Having tested with them in October, Schumacher has joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2026 season.

“I am delighted to confirm today that I will be competing in the INDYCAR SERIES next year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, taking part in the full season,” he said.

“Having both an F1 and an endurance background, and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I am sure will contribute to a great partnership.

“RLL prepared me extremely well during testing already, and I am sure that we can build a lot together.

“I was also immediately excited about the car and the American way of motorsport which comes across as being more about pure and direct racing, and it is precisely this aspect that I am very much looking forward to.

“And of course, I am curious about new experiences and always interested in broadening my horizons. For me, a new journey is beginning here, and I am excited for the season to start.”

Co-owner of RLL Bobby Rahal said: “I think I speak for everyone at RLL when I say how thrilled we are to welcome Mick to the team and to INDYCAR.

“His test with us on the IMS road course was exceptional – he impressed every single team member.

“Everyone walked away from that event determined to do what we could to bring Mick into our program. We’re thrilled he’s chosen to join us, and we can’t wait to get to work.”

Schumacher’s move to IndyCar almost certainly ends his hopes of a return to F1 with there being minimal recent examples of drivers moving from Indy to F1.

His most realistic prospect was Cadillac but they instead opted for Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Schumacher’s most recent F1 race was the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when he finished 16th.

