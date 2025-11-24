Winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix by 21 seconds to keep his title hopes alive, Max Verstappen was not impressed when he was asked if “this car” could win the final races of the season.

Verstappen was in incredible form at the Las Vegas Grand Prix when he pounced on an early mistake from Lando Norris as the pole-sitter tried to squeeze him against the wall and instead went into Turn 1 too hot.

“Is this car, do you not think it’s got enough in these final two tracks…”

Running wide and off the track, Norris opened the door for Verstappen to lead the race and the Dutchman didn’t need to be asked twice.

He built up a steady gap over second-placed George Russell, dropping the Mercedes driver out of DRS range, and over five seconds up the road when Norris recovered to overtake Russell and run second.

That was on lap 35. 15 laps later, Verstappen took the chequered flag 21 seconds ahead of the McLaren driver, who was later disqualified due to a skid block infringement.

The victory was Verstappen’s fourth grand prix win in seven races and put him just 24 points behind Norris with 58 still in play.

Asked about the championship battle by Sky Sports’ reporter Rachel Brookes, the defending world champion took umbrage to her wording.

“20 seconds though you won by today,” Brookes said in the TV pen. “We are going back to the Red Bull of the past that was dominating.

“Is this car, do you not think it’s got enough in these final two tracks, because you’ve been good at a lot of different tracks now?”

Verstappen answered with a wry smile: “Yeah, it’s all about the car!”

Brookes added: “I’ve said you’ve been good, I didn’t say the car was good, I’ve said you’ve been good.

“Yeah,” replied Verstappen.

It’s not the first time this season that the reigning World Champion and Brookes have had a testy interview.

Verstappen had a difficult weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix where he had been chasing a podium when Kimi Antonelli brought out a late Safety Car.

With everyone around him now on new soft tyres, Verstappen lost a position to Charles Leclerc in a robust move before George Russell also tried to attack.

The two made contact at the chicane and Verstappen was told by Red Bull to give Russell the position.

Amid a flurry of furious radio messages, he backed off at Turn 5 only to appeared to intentionally drive into Russell. Verstappen was hit with a 10-second penalty.

He spoke with Brookes in the TV pen:

Brookes: “You pull off something like that move in Imola (where he made a stunning overtake on Oscar Piastri through the Tamburello chicane), and we all see what an incredible driver you are. It’s horrible to see the shine being taken off.”

“Is it?” he said with a shrug.

“I think so for the fans and kids watching.”

“OK, well that’s your opinion.”

