Kimi Antonelli went fastest in FP2 for the Austrian Grand Prix, two tenths clear of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton rounding out the top five as, at the other end of the field, both Cadillac drivers suffered their own issues.

Austrian GP: Antonelli P1 as Cadillac duo suffer early exits

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

The sun still shone at the Red Bull Ring as FP2 got underway, the track temperature dropping to a still-very-warm 48°C as the drivers headed out on track.

Among them were the six to miss out on FP1 due to teams taking the chance to run a mandatory rookie session, with Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll and Gabriel Bortoleto all getting back behind the wheel.

Alex Albon reported having ‘no power’ on his first exploratory lap, with Williams taking his car back into the garage for a look and repair. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, complained of a “completely different” seat position compared to first practice as drivers combatted early issues on track.

Sergio Perez came grinding to a halt at the end of FP1, and despite a change of ECU on his car, he soon reported the same issue and pulled over at Turn 6 – temporarily halting meaningful running with a Virtual Safety Car.

Almost 10 minutes later, green flag running resumed as the drivers looked at putting laps on the board, though Franco Colapinto and Lando Norris both pushed the limits somewhat – Colapinto running wide and onto the gravel at Turn 6, with Norris locking up and pulling a 180° spin on the entry to Turn 3.

A 1:08.000 was the early benchmark from the reigning world champion, before Kimi Antonelli lowered it to a 1:07.656, but qualifying simulations on soft tyres were still to come.

With Perez back in the garage, there were double issues for Cadillac as Valtteri Bottas slowly trailed around much of the lap, sparks flying from his floor as it seemingly dragged along the track and back to the pit lane.

After reporting smoke in the cockpit, Bottas’ floor was extinghuised after a small fire broke out, which reignited even after the team put it out for the first time. Mechanics were on hand to control the issue, however – but that was the end of the Finn’s session.

All you need to know about the Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 event centre – Live updates, reports, results, schedule, weather, preview

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso hold the keys to F1’s biggest driver market shake-up

Oscar Piastri was the first among the frontrunners to try a flying lap on softs, going four tenths quicker than Antonelli on a 1:07.251, with Lewis Hamilton slotting in three tenths behind the McLaren driver.

Norris was next, but could not top his teammate by going 0.088s behind, with the Mercedes duo still to run.

Antonelli crossed the line and clocked a 1:07.209, just four hundredths quicker than Piastri, while George Russell was over half a second back.

Norris tried another flyer, but lost time suffering a snap of oversteer through Turn 7. Another attempt from Antonelli soon followed, too, but the Italian did find more time as he went two tenths clear of Piastri.

Russell, meanwhile, could only go six tenths behind his teammate as his onboards appeared to show him driving with understeer in the middle sector.

While the earlier VSC had limited early runs, the drivers completed the session with race simulations as teams look to plot their race strategies come sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix.

FP2 standings: 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07.014

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.237

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.325

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.550

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.597

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.623

7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.744

8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.841

9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.221

10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.286

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.362

12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.364

13 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.518

14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.545

15 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.816

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.817

17 Alex Albon Williams +1.824

18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.117

19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.530

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.684

21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.293

22 Sergio Perez Cadillac NO TIME

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Key Mercedes W17 change as FIA takes action over Ferrari query