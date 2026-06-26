Max Verstappen alerted Red Bull to an issue with the team’s engine over team radio during FP2 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Red Bull endured a frustrating opening day at the team’s home race, with the four-time world champion lapping fourth – more than half a second slower than Kimi Antonelli’s table-topping Mercedes – in FP2.

Max Verstappen raises Red Bull PU issue over team radio

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That came after Verstappen’s car went into anti-stall twice in the early stages of FP1, forcing Red Bull to wheel him back into the garage.

The F1 2026 season marks the first season of Red Bull producing its own engines via its in-house Powertrains division, which is working in collaboration with US manufacturer Ford.

The RBPT power unit has won many admirers throughout the paddock, with the internal combustion engine recently topping the FIA’s ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] rankings.

Despite the engine’s impressive performance, Red Bull has had trouble with both reliability and driveability in F1 2026, with Verstappen and Isack Hadjar making a number of slow starts across the opening seven race weekends.

Verstappen was heard drawing Red Bull’s attention to another driveability issue over team radio during Friday’s second practice session in Austria.

Following a drop in revs at the Turn 3 hairpin, Verstappen reported: “Look what happened there on the apex of Turn 3 with the engine.

“That’s what happens on the push lap as well. The drop in RPM, it’s clear.”

Turn 3 also proved troublesome for Hadjar, who at one stage was seen catching a slide at the corner.

Hadjar said: “You see? This is the story of Turn 3. Like, what was that? Again?”

Hadjar later added: “I need the car to **** give me power, man.

“Because otherwise I’m going to get overtaken and then we’re in the ****.”

Verstappen was also heard complaining about his seat in the early stages of FP2, with the Dutchman complaining that the car was shaking during FP1.

Max Verstappen vs Isack Hadjar: Red Bull head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Red Bull’s challenging Friday came amid rumours that long-serving chief engineer Paul Monaghan could leave the team, with Cadillac mentioned as a potential destination.

Sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Monaghan could take a senior role with the Cadillac team.

Should he depart, Monaghan would become the latest high-profile name to leave Red Bull over the last two years following the departures of Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Christian Horner.

Verstappen’s race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, is also set to leave Red Bull for McLaren no later than 2028.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

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