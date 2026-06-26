Sky Sports has issued a statement to PlanetF1.com after long-serving presenter Rachel Brookes announced her departure from the Sky F1 team this week.

Brookes announced on Wednesday that she has parted ways with Sky with immediate effect after more than a decade with the broadcaster.

Sky Sports statement after Rachel Brookes leaves Sky F1 team

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The presenter indicated that she will remain in Formula 1 in a new capacity, with Brookes planning to appear at next weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

In a post to social media ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Brookes wrote: “After many years at Sky I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next.

“I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it.

“I’ll keep you posted, in the meantime see you at Silverstone!”

PlanetF1.com has approached Brookes for comment.

In a statement on Friday, a Sky Sports spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage.

“Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours.”

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Brookes’ Sky F1 departure came just days after she opened up about the online abuse she received following a tense interview with Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time F1 world champion, in 2025.

PlanetF1.com has learned from sources close to the situation that Brookes’ departure is unrelated to her recent appearance on a podcast, in which she discussed the fallout of her interview with Verstappen.

Brookes was abused after asking Verstappen directly if his collision with George Russell in the closing laps of the 2025 Barcelona Grand Prix was deliberate.

She was forced to disable comments on her Instagram profile due to the abuse she received.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, David Croft, the long-serving Sky F1 commentator, was among those to wish Brookes well following the news of her departure.

Responding to Brookes’ post on Instagram, Croft wrote: “Good luck for the future Rach, we’re gonna miss ya xxx”

Lead presenter Simon Lazenby added: “We will miss you Rach xxx”

Verstappen’s partner, Kelly Piquet, also said: “You’ve been amazing Rach! And will be very missed.”

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