Complete results from Free Practice 2, the second hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli headed the session, as he did at the end of Free Practice 1, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris second and third for McLaren and Lewis Hamilton fifth fastest.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 2 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:07.014 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:07.251 +0.237 3 Lando Norris McLaren 1:07.339 +0.325 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:07.564 +0.55 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:07.611 +0.597 6 George Russell Mercedes 1:07.637 +0.623 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:07.758 +0.744 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:07.855 +0.841 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:08.235 +1.221 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:08.300 +1.286 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:08.376 +1.362 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:08.378 +1.364 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:08.532 +1.518 14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:08.559 +1.545 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:08.830 +1.816 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:08.831 +1.817 17 Alex Albon Williams 1:08.838 +1.824 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:09.131 +2.117 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.544 +3.53 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.698 +3.684 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:11.307 +4.293 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac

Check out the full session report here.

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