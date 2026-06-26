F1 results: Austrian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2 – Antonelli stamps his authority
Complete results from Free Practice 2, the second hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Austrian Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli headed the session, as he did at the end of Free Practice 1, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris second and third for McLaren and Lewis Hamilton fifth fastest.
Full F1 results from Free Practice 2 at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:07.014
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:07.251
|+0.237
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:07.339
|+0.325
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:07.564
|+0.55
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:07.611
|+0.597
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:07.637
|+0.623
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:07.758
|+0.744
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:07.855
|+0.841
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:08.235
|+1.221
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:08.300
|+1.286
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:08.376
|+1.362
|12
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:08.378
|+1.364
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:08.532
|+1.518
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:08.559
|+1.545
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:08.830
|+1.816
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:08.831
|+1.817
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:08.838
|+1.824
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:09.131
|+2.117
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:10.544
|+3.53
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:10.698
|+3.684
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:11.307
|+4.293
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
Check out the full session report here.
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