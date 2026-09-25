We begin our Friday live updates with FP3 coverage from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, round 15 of the F1 2026 season.

It is a rare practice/qualifying Friday in Formula 1 as the grand prix will take place on Saturday in Baku. So rather than easing into Friday’s running, it’ll be all go as the drivers get ready for qualifying.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates from the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Start time: 12:30 local [09:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

Baku provides a true mixture of challenges throughout the lap, with fast first and third sectors balanced out by the tight twists of the middle part of the lap.

The drivers may just push the limits ever so slightly as they find their way into preparing for qualifying later on, but how far dare they go?

Follow it all on our live blog.