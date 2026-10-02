The Bahrain GP in Malaysia weekend has arrived, and follow along live as Formula 1 marks its return to Sepang with a first practice session.

Practice is likely to be vital through the course of the weekend, given around half the grid has absolutely no Formula 1 experience around the Sepang International Circuit.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia LIVE: FP1 updates from Sepang

Start time: 12:30 local [05:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Sepang International Circuit

The Bahrain Grand Prix has returned to the Formula 1 calendar but, despite putting up the majority of the funding for the race, its organisers have worked in collaboration with hosts in Sepang to bring the sport back to Malaysia for the first time since 2017.

Rain is expected through the course of the weekend, which in turn will bring no shortage of intrigue as drivers manage the quandary of getting acquainted or reacquainted with an old Formula 1 favourite, with the potential treacherous nature of the sport’s new wet and intermediate tyres finally getting a run out in 2026. Follow the session as it unfolds on our live blog!

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