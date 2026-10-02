Bahrain GP in Malaysia LIVE: Follow FP2 as it happens from Sepang

It’s time for Free Practice 2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, and we have you covered with live updates throughout the session.

With the drivers having had the opportunity to get themselves acquainted (or reacquainted, for the more experienced drivers) with Sepang, we’re likely to get more of a read on where the teams stand come the end of FP2.

Bahrain GP in Malaysia LIVE: FP2 updates from Sepang

Start time: 16:00 local [09:00 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Sepang International Circuit

The likelihood of rain in the session was forecasted to decrease as the day goes on in Sepang, meaning that FP2 – often the most crucial practice session of all – can take place in dry conditions.

Expect a busy track as the drivers put their cars through qualifying and race simulations, and put their machinery to the test as they get used to Sepang in its current state – and you can follow every moment on our live blog!

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!