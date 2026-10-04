Bahrain GP in Malaysia LIVE: Race updates as the action unfolds

Follow live updates of the Bahrain GP in Malaysia right here on PlanetF1.com, as the main event takes place from the Sepang International Circuit.

The grid has been set through qualifying and, as we’ve seen in years gone by in Malaysia, when rain comes it can change the entire complexion of a race. Will we see the weather interfere this afternoon, perhaps?

Bahrain GP in Malaysia LIVE: Race updates from Sepang

Start time: 15:00 local [08:00 UK]

Race duration: 56 laps

Circuit: Sepang International Circuit

The abrasive track surface at Sepang is set to be a true test for the tyres this Sunday, with two or three-stop strategies having been mooted among the drivers ahead of the weekend.

We will see who can make the most of the conditions, strategy and wheel-to-wheel action as the drivers go racing once again in Malaysia – follow it all on our live blog!

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